Friday, December 11, 2020
‘We will return the favour with interest,’ Bengal BJP leaders issue warnings after TMC goons attack the convoy of BJP president

"I am telling you to continue assaulting (our party leaders and workers). However, beat as much as you can withstand later on," Dilip Ghosh warned.

OpIndia Staff
WB: Dilip Ghosh seeks revenge after convoy of JP Nadda attacked by TMC
Dilip Ghosh (left), Mamata Banerjee (right), image via DNA India
Hours after BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh issued a stern warning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he cautioned, “Aami bolchi petan, tototai petan porobortikala jotota hajam karta parban. Lal diary te so likha rakhchi. Sud saho ferat debo amra.” The loose translation of his post goes as, “I am telling you to continue assaulting (our party leaders and workers). However, beat as much as you can withstand later on. I am writing everything down in my red book. We will return the favour with interest.”

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Dilip Ghosh

Sayantan Basu issues warning to TMC to mend their behaviour

Besides Dilip Ghosh, BJP leader Sayantan Basu also warned the Trinamool Congress with dire consequences, if they failed to mend their behaviour and do course-correction. “Sholay Cinemar dialogue sunacho toh. Ek maaroge toh hum 4 maarenge. BJP chaile Trinammol Congress er kunu neta der paschim bongar baira berhono bondho kore dita pare. Keu berhota parbana. Sob akhana idur er moton gorta lukiya thakba.

The loose translation goes as, “You must have heard the dialogue from the movie ‘Sholay’ – If you kill one, then, we will kill 4. If BJP wants, it can ensure that TMC leaders cannot step outside the State of West Bengal. None can move an inch. And they will be forced to hide in one place like rats.”

Convoy of senior BJP leaders attacked by TMC goons

The convoy of JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya were attacked when they were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday. ‘Protesters’ gathered on the streets, attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing and also pelted stones at the vehicle. Videos had surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags were seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators.

Sharing the same video which showed cracked windshields and pieces of bricks hurled at the car he was travelling in, Vijayvargiya called the attack an abject failure of the WB police working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee government. “In front of the police, near Siracol Bus Stand, the TMC goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car”, wrote Vijayvargiya, furthering that the Bengal police were informed about JP Nadda’s program in advance, still they failed to provide adequate security to the party president.

