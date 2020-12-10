BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday. As the senior leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle.

Videos have surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators.

#WATCH Protestors pelt stones at the vehicle of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in Diamond Harbour



He is on his way to South 24 Paraganas. Protestors also attempted to block the road from where BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy was passing



Sharing the same video which showed cracked windshields and pieces of bricks hurled at the car he was travelling in, Vijayvargiya called the attack an abject failure of the WB police working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee government. “In front of the police, near Siracol Bus Stand, the TMC goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car”, wrote Vijayvargiya, furthering that the Bengal police were informed about JP Nadda’s program in advance, still they failed to provide adequate security to the party president.

Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh said, “On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC.”

We were saved only because of bullet-proof vehicles: JP Nadda

Speaking at a public rally, BJP President JP Nadda condemned the attacks. He said that they were only saved because they had bullet-proof vehicles. He added that there is no administration or law and order in Bengal. If it is impossible for national-level leaders to visit the state without the protection of central security forces, it can only be imagined what sort of violence the ground-level workers are facing, Nadda added.

Everyone is safe, investigation on: Bengal Police

The Bengal police have stated that JP Nadda has reached safely at the venue. Assuring that ‘everything is ok’, the state police have asserted that the stones and bricks were thrown at vehicles that were ‘long behind’ the convoy and not at the BJP leaders. They have also asserted that the attackers were just ‘bystanders’.

Everyone is safe and the situation is peaceful. The matter is being investigated to find out actual happenings: West Bengal Police https://t.co/nC5Dvuu2b5 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during BJP chief JP Nadda’s visit to West Bengal

Earlier, Ghosh had alleged serious security lapses surrounding Nadda’s programmes on Wednesday. He said that during the whole day’s program, the pilot car provided by the state police did not create a smooth and safe passage for Nadda for travelling from one place to other, adding that his convoy was stopped at many traffic lights, causing serious concern for potential security hazards. Ghosh confirmed writing to Union home minister Amit Shah and the state administration over the same.

He had furthered that on Thursday, there will be a day-long programme at Diamond Harbour. “Our party karyakartas have informed us that tomorrow (Thursday) also the goons of TMC are planning to do big protest in multiple places on the way towards Diamond Harbour from New Town. We have already informed the West Bengal Home Secretary and the SP of the Soth 24 Parganas district to arrange adequate security cover for our National President. Unfortunately, the State Police Department is non-committal about this serious aspect,” Ghosh said.

TMC refutes allegations

Reacting to the charges against the ruling dispensation, TMC senior leader Madan Mitra said: “Their own goondas are indulging in violence.” Madan Mitra also denied any involvement of the TMC in the attack and said the protests by locals were a “people’s revolt”.

Moreover, Firhad Hakim, another prominent Trinamool Congress leader and the mayor of Kolkata who was earlier seen mocking the brutal murders of the BJP workers in the state, said: “BJP is bringing outsiders into the state and they do not even inform the state government while doing so.”

BJP President JP Nadda on a two-day tour of West Bengal

BJP President JP Nadda is on a two-day tour of West Bengal to participate in various programmes targeted at strengthening the party’s cadre as well as its presence at the booth level. Nadda’s tour is part of his 120-day national tour that is aimed at strengthening the party’s presence across the country.

He is expected to camp in Diamond Harbour, an area adjacent to Kolkata in south Bengal, which is believed to be another TMC stronghold. Diamond Harbour is Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency, who is TMC MP and nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP president will address a press conference and also party cadres and will interact with members of the fishermen community.