Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy attacked by TMC goons, party says...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked by TMC goons, party says police failed to provide security

Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC.”

OpIndia Staff
Convoys of JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya attacked by TMC goons in Bengal
BJP senior leaders convoy attacked, stones hurled at cars in West Bengal (source: India Today)
4

BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday. As the senior leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle.

Videos have surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators.

Sharing the same video which showed cracked windshields and pieces of bricks hurled at the car he was travelling in, Vijayvargiya called the attack an abject failure of the WB police working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee government. “In front of the police, near Siracol Bus Stand, the TMC goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car”, wrote Vijayvargiya, furthering that the Bengal police were informed about JP Nadda’s program in advance, still they failed to provide adequate security to the party president.

Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh said, “On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC.”

We were saved only because of bullet-proof vehicles: JP Nadda

Speaking at a public rally, BJP President JP Nadda condemned the attacks. He said that they were only saved because they had bullet-proof vehicles. He added that there is no administration or law and order in Bengal. If it is impossible for national-level leaders to visit the state without the protection of central security forces, it can only be imagined what sort of violence the ground-level workers are facing, Nadda added.

Everyone is safe, investigation on: Bengal Police

The Bengal police have stated that JP Nadda has reached safely at the venue. Assuring that ‘everything is ok’, the state police have asserted that the stones and bricks were thrown at vehicles that were ‘long behind’ the convoy and not at the BJP leaders. They have also asserted that the attackers were just ‘bystanders’.

Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during BJP chief JP Nadda’s visit to West Bengal

Earlier, Ghosh had alleged serious security lapses surrounding Nadda’s programmes on Wednesday. He said that during the whole day’s program, the pilot car provided by the state police did not create a smooth and safe passage for Nadda for travelling from one place to other, adding that his convoy was stopped at many traffic lights, causing serious concern for potential security hazards. Ghosh confirmed writing to Union home minister Amit Shah and the state administration over the same.

He had furthered that on Thursday, there will be a day-long programme at Diamond Harbour. “Our party karyakartas have informed us that tomorrow (Thursday) also the goons of TMC are planning to do big protest in multiple places on the way towards Diamond Harbour from New Town. We have already informed the West Bengal Home Secretary and the SP of the Soth 24 Parganas district to arrange adequate security cover for our National President. Unfortunately, the State Police Department is non-committal about this serious aspect,” Ghosh said.

TMC refutes allegations

Reacting to the charges against the ruling dispensation, TMC senior leader Madan Mitra said: “Their own goondas are indulging in violence.” Madan Mitra also denied any involvement of the TMC in the attack and said the protests by locals were a “people’s revolt”.

Moreover, Firhad Hakim, another prominent Trinamool Congress leader and the mayor of Kolkata who was earlier seen mocking the brutal murders of the BJP workers in the state, said: “BJP is bringing outsiders into the state and they do not even inform the state government while doing so.”

BJP President JP Nadda on a two-day tour of West Bengal

BJP President JP Nadda is on a two-day tour of West Bengal to participate in various programmes targeted at strengthening the party’s cadre as well as its presence at the booth level. Nadda’s tour is part of his 120-day national tour that is aimed at strengthening the party’s presence across the country.

He is expected to camp in Diamond Harbour, an area adjacent to Kolkata in south Bengal, which is believed to be another TMC stronghold. Diamond Harbour is Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency, who is TMC MP and nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP president will address a press conference and also party cadres and will interact with members of the fishermen community.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC goons Bengal, Bengal BJP attack, BJP Bengal politics
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan as PM Modi lays foundation stone of new parliament building: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan for Central Vista was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event.

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Opinions Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked by TMC goons, party says police failed to provide security

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders called the attack an abject failure of the West Bengal police and an example of utter lawlessness in Mamata's Bengal.
Read more
Politics

CPIM, whose members have a history of murdering political opponents, blames Hindus for Delhi riots, claim Islamists were defending themselves

OpIndia Staff -
A 'fact-finding' committee of the CPI(M) has held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence during the Delhi Riots.
Read more
World

‘The Deep State hates Donald Trump, they have been fooling and playing tricks on him’: Chinese prof who hinted Joe Biden is compromised

OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng said that the Deep States hates US president Donald Trump because they consider him an "outsider".
Read more
Crime

Gang of 17 drunk men brutally rape a mother of 5 in Jharkhand, RJD leader blames ‘item dance’ in movies

OpIndia Staff -
A 35-year-old woman, the mother of five children, was allegedly raped by 17 men on Tuesday night in Dumka, Jharkhand.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

Maha minister threatens to assault Union Minister Raosaheb Danve after he claimed that China and Pakistan are fuelling farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Shiv Sena has mocked Danve's statement too, saying that if Pakistan is involved, the government should carry out another surgical strike.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee lies to the Bengal Matua community, says they don’t need CAA since they are ‘already citizens’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
While Matua community is classified as illegal immigrants according to NRC rules, Mamata Banerjee said they are Indian citizens
Read more
News Reports

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.
Read more
World

US Congressman claims whether he had sex with Chinese spy Fang Fang is ‘classified information’, blames Trump instead

OpIndia Staff -
Eric Swalwell is suspected to have been in an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy before the woman left the USA in 2015.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,157FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com