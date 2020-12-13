Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was found going on a misogynist rant and using derogatory language for BJP MP Saroj Pandey. While mentioning Soowa/Sua Dance Festival in Durg stadium two years ago for a world record, Baghel said that Pandey was not making world record but was dancing with then-CM Raman Singh and BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik.

CM Baghel was in Chirmiri on Saturday. When he was asked about a statement made by Saroj Pandey, he got irked and asked the reporter why journalists keep asking questions about the statements made by others. He then used derogatory language for the MP and said that during the Soowa Dance festival in 2017, she was not there for the world record but to dance with the then-CM Raman Singh.

Saroj Pandey’s statement that irked Baghel

On December 10, Saroj Pandey has said that the government had spent two years playing and dancing instead of doing any real work. She further added that the state’s condition is deteriorating, and the CM has failed to act in the way he should act to make things right. She said that the farmers are dying, and the government is busy spending money on festivals.

Pandey said she had questioned CM’s term

After learning about Baghel’s statement, Pandey has retaliated and said that her statement was about CM’s two-year term. She had asked the question while keeping the future of the people of Chhattisgarh in mind. She said that it is essential to respect everyone’s feelings, and he has the right to express himself in politics. However, it would be better if he uses decent language.

Former Minister Rajesh Moonat said that CM Baghel’s statement reflects his corrupt mindset. Harshita Pandey, the former chairperson of the Women’s Commission, also denounced his statement and said that CM should be careful with his words.

Long history of war-of-words between Pandey and Baghel

There is a long history of war-of-words between Saroj Pandey and CM Baghel. In July this year, Pandey had sent Rakhi to Baghel and demanded a ban on liquor in the state. She said, “I hope that you will fulfil your promise that you made to the mothers and sisters in the state and ban liquor.”

बहन, मैं आपसे एक आग्रह और करता हूँ कि एक राखी अपने भाई नरेंद्र मोदी जी को भी भेज दें और उनसे भी वादा करवाएँ कि देशवासियों से उनके द्वारा किए गये प्रत्येक वादे को पूरा कर सकें।



मुझे उम्मीद है कि मेरी बहन में इतनी हिम्मत तो है कि वो अपनी पार्टी के नेता को एक राखी भेज सकेगी। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 23, 2020

In the reply, he said that his government is working on banning liquor in the state. He further said that for 15 years, CM Raman Singh had broken his promise of banning alcohol and said that she should send Rakhi to her party’s leaders too, reminding them to fulfill their promise.