The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that next week it will hear the petition filed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for broadcasting a show in relation to the Sunanda Pushkar death probe.



Justice Mukta said the application moved by Shashi Tharoor to restrain Goswami from airing any show on the matter which would allegedly defame him, is slated to be heard on December 21. An advocate representing the journalist said an application has filed on his behalf seeking dismissal of the petition filed by the Congress leader.

Shashi Tharoor, through his advocates—Kapil Sibal, Vikas Pahwa and Gaurav Gupta—contended in the court that despite its restraining order which was issued on September 10, the journalist broadcasted a show on October 6 that was allegedly defamatory and objectionable.

The application filed by advocates on behalf of Tharoor stated that the show was in violation of the undertakings given to the court by Goswami that he will restraint from airing a show on the matter.

Delhi HC had asked Arnab Goswami to show restraint in shows pertaining to Sunanda Pushkar death probe

Earlier in September 2020, the court had questioned the journalist of running a parallel investigation and trial in the death of Shashi Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar, and instructed him to be bound by his undertaking given in 2017 on showing restraint and bringing down the rhetoric while covering the matter.

Tharoor had filed a suit against Goswami and his channel seeking compensation and damages for making purportedly defamatory comments besmirching him during their reportage of Sunanda Pushkar’s death.

In the application, Tharoor has sought an interim injunction restraining Goswami from levelling defamatory allegations against him with respect to the ongoing trial.

Three years back, in December 2017, the High Court had said that Goswami and his channel had the right to air their stories and no curbs can be placed on them, but it has be tempered and balanced.