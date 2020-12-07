Five terrorists including two Khalistanis were arrested by Delhi Police early on Monday, averting a major terror plot. As reported by Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, the three terrorists hail from Kashmir and are identified as Mohammed Ayub and Shabbir. The police have recovered weapons and other incriminating material from the terrorists.

Break: Two of the Kashmiri terrorists have been identified as Mohammed Ayub and Shabbir, a top intelligence source says. Joint interrogation by multiple agencies on. https://t.co/LmHcPEjnJl — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) December 7, 2020

As per news agency ANI, the Delhi police said that the group was backed by ISI for narco-terrorism. Following the arrest of the terrorists, the police have increased the checks on the borders.

Delhi: Visuals from Shakarpur where five persons have been arrested following an encounter. According to Delhi Police, the group was backed by ISI for narcoterrorism. pic.twitter.com/X4dc4Q0xfT — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said that they apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession.

According to Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, two Khalistanis arrested have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh.

Break: Two assassins of Shaurya Chakra awardee have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. The killing was an act of terror, intelligence says. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) December 7, 2020

They were responsible for the assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab in October. In October 2020, Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind, who fought against the Khalistanis, was shot dead by two motorcycle borne assailants. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his exemplary courage. He had trained his family including his wife and children to protect the village to take on Khalistani terrorists.

Reports have suggested that they were planning something similar in Delhi.