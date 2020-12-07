Monday, December 7, 2020
Updated:

Major terror attack averted in Delhi as Police nabs five terrorists including two Khalistanis

Two of the terrorists were also responsible for the assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab in October.

OpIndia Staff
Police investigating encounter spot
Delhi Police special cell arrested five terrorists in Delhi (Image: ANI)
5

Five terrorists including two Khalistanis were arrested by Delhi Police early on Monday, averting a major terror plot. As reported by Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, the three terrorists hail from Kashmir and are identified as Mohammed Ayub and Shabbir. The police have recovered weapons and other incriminating material from the terrorists.

As per news agency ANI, the Delhi police said that the group was backed by ISI for narco-terrorism. Following the arrest of the terrorists, the police have increased the checks on the borders.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said that they apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession.

According to Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, two Khalistanis arrested have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh.

They were responsible for the assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab in October. In October 2020, Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind, who fought against the Khalistanis, was shot dead by two motorcycle borne assailants. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his exemplary courage. He had trained his family including his wife and children to protect the village to take on Khalistani terrorists.

Reports have suggested that they were planning something similar in Delhi.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

