Monday, December 14, 2020
Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

There is no official confirmation of yet but social media is flooded with posts that claim that the United States President will pardon the journalist currently reported to be struggling in a British prison.

OpIndia Staff
Julian Assange
Image Credit: NBC News
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. There is no official confirmation as yet but social media is flooded with posts that claim that the United States President will pardon the journalist currently reported to be struggling in a British prison.

Pastor Mark Burns, who appears on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other news channels, declared that Donald Trump will pardon Julian Assange. The Wikileaks founder has been indicted by US authorities on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse related to the publication of secret US military documents.

Ben Quinn, journalist at The Guardian, said that sources close to Wikileaks and Assange have not heard anything official but conceded that the speculation was coming from the pastor who has had access to Donald Trump in the past.

Allum Bokhari, journalist at Breitbart, said that pardoning Julian Assange will be a great blow to “the Deep State that worked overtime” to defeat trump’s reelection bid.

People from both ends of the political spectrum had been urging the US President to officially pardon Julian Assange. The activist committed to transparency has exposed numerous secrets that has embarrassed a lot of governments worldwide. Recently, Australian MP George Christensen had requested Donald Trump to pardon the Wikileaks founder. Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard had also requested the US President to pardon the Wikileaks founder and Edward Snowden.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

