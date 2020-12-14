There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. There is no official confirmation as yet but social media is flooded with posts that claim that the United States President will pardon the journalist currently reported to be struggling in a British prison.

🇺🇸 — BREAKING REPORT: President Trump is expected to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) December 14, 2020

Pastor Mark Burns, who appears on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other news channels, declared that Donald Trump will pardon Julian Assange. The Wikileaks founder has been indicted by US authorities on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse related to the publication of secret US military documents.

BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Julian Assange. — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) December 14, 2020

Ben Quinn, journalist at The Guardian, said that sources close to Wikileaks and Assange have not heard anything official but conceded that the speculation was coming from the pastor who has had access to Donald Trump in the past.

Sources close to Wikileaks / Assange say they have nothing official yet

Speculation via a pastor who has had access to Trump in the past: https://t.co/DLhCxkv6dA — Ben Quinn (@BenQuinn75) December 14, 2020

Allum Bokhari, journalist at Breitbart, said that pardoning Julian Assange will be a great blow to “the Deep State that worked overtime” to defeat trump’s reelection bid.

Pardoning Julian Assange would be a MASSIVE blow to the Deep State that worked overtime to thwart @realDonaldTrump‘s agenda and steal the election. — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) December 14, 2020

People from both ends of the political spectrum had been urging the US President to officially pardon Julian Assange. The activist committed to transparency has exposed numerous secrets that has embarrassed a lot of governments worldwide. Recently, Australian MP George Christensen had requested Donald Trump to pardon the Wikileaks founder. Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard had also requested the US President to pardon the Wikileaks founder and Edward Snowden.