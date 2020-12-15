There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has “leaked all their files” and dumped thousands of files on its website. The leaked files are claimed to contain explosive revelations about Steve Jobs, ‘PedoPodesta’ (likely refers to close Clinton aide John Podesta), Afghanistan, Syria and other fiery issues. However, the files contained in the leak are nothing new and there has been no such leak as of now.

Wikileaks has dumped all their files online, the tweet claims

There is no announcement on the official Twitter handle of Wikileaks confirming any of these claims. Usually, after any new data dump, the website makes an announcement on social media. There has been none so far. Its recent social media activity has concerned the health and well-being of its currently imprisoned founder, Julian Assange, who is being punished for embarrassing western governments.

Most recent tweet by Wikileaks

Furthermore, a quick search on Twitter revealed that the same claims with the exact same language has surfaced again and again on social media during the course of this year in various months.

The same text in April

The same text in June

The same text in November

Thus, we have tweets with the same text being circulated in April, June, November and now December. Additionally, there has been no confirmation from Wikileaks recently that they have dumped any files online.

Furthermore, the link has been available all this time as well and users could browse through the files earlier as well. Thus, it appears to be a false alarm. Nonetheless, there are thousands of files available for browsing and there are sure to be some pretty interesting information available in them.