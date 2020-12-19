Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him in connection with the investigations underway into the Bollywood Drug Racket. In his reply, he has said that he had used his cellphone to capture the video that went viral on the internet with allegations being made that the celebrities featured in it were high on drugs.

Furthermore, Karan Johar has said that he cannot access the cellphone anymore as he has lost it. Instead, the filmmaker has sent the NCB a pendrive containing the video and said the video therein was downloaded from social media. He also insists that drugs were not consumed at the party and has denied indulging in drugs.

As per TOI, the NCB will now seek legal opinion before deciding on the future course of action. “In his interviews to the media, he had spoken about the party. However, for us to intervene and start inquiries, we need to have clarity on certain legal aspects associated with it,” an official was quoted as saying.

The NCB had issued Karan Johar a notice on the 17th of December demanding an explanation from the filmmaker on the party video that had gone viral. As per reports, the NCB had issued summons the filmmaker to check the veracity of the video under section 67(B) of the NDPS Act. Under this section, personal appearance is not needed, hence Johar can send his representative to appear before the anti-drug agency to answer the questions.