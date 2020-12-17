Thursday, December 17, 2020
Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar in Bollywood-Drugs nexus case

The NCB has ben probing the Bollywood drug cartel that was exposed during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

After summoning actor Arjun Rampal in relation to the Bollywood drug nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar to question in the case. Johar’s interrogation is reportedly linked to the arrest of Kshitij Ravi Prasad who is said to be a close aide of Johar and worked in his production house, who was arrested in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

However, some reports claim that Johar has been asked to give explanation regarding the viral video of an alleged drug party held at Karan Johar’s house on July 30, 2019. The NCB had received a complaint from Congress’s Manjinder Sirsa in this regard in September this year.

As per reports, the NCB has issued summons the filmmaker to check the veracity of the video under section 67(B) of the NDPS Act. Under this section, personal appearance is not needed, hence Johar can send his representative to appear before the anti-drug agency to answer the questions. NCB has asked the filmmaker to provide the sought details by December 18.

Actor Arjun Rampal was interrogated by the NCB

Last month, the NCB had raided the house of Arjun Rampal days after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested over allegations of being in touch with drug peddlers. In October the NCB raided Agisilaos Demetriades’ house wherein the agency recovered one strip of Alprazolam tablets. Following this a room in Lonawala was raided by the NCB from where it recovered 0.8 grams of small round shaped black coloured sticky substance purported to be charas. Her brother, who is a South African national, was reportedly in touch with drug peddlers arrested in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The NCB had also arrested an Australian national named Paul Bartel in relation to the Bollywood drug probe. Bartel was in touch with Agisilaos Demetriades. The agency found that Bartel used to buy drugs from Agisilaos Demetriades.

Film Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’a wife was arrested

The NCB had arrested Shabana Saeed, wife of film producer Firoz Nadiadwala, on November 8 for possessing drugs. The NCB had raided Nadiadwala’s house and had recovered some amount of drugs after which his wife was summoned for question. She was released a couple of days after her arrest.

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also interrogated by the NCB last month after drugs were recovered from their residence. The couple was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

News Reports

