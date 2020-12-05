Karnataka: Journalist exposes illegal cow slaughterhouses in Hassan, Muslim mob, including several women, attack her

A violent mob abused, attacked and threatened a female journalist for exposing the existence of illegal cow slaughters in the Pension Mohalla of Hassan district in Karnataka.

On receiving information regarding illegal cow slaughtering mafia in the city, senior Journalist Vijayalakshmi Shibaroor, the Editor-in-chief of Vijaya Times, and her team travelled to Hassan. During her course of special investigation, the female journalist exposed how these illegal slaughterhouses in the city operate with impunity despite cow slaughtering is banned in the district.

The woman journalist, accompanied by NGOs and police officials, visited the four illegal slaughterhouses and five cattle hoarding spots in the city. As they tried to enter one of these illegal abattoirs to rescue cattle, an angry mob, comprised of Burkha-clad women, gathered around the journalist and stopped her from reporting.

The mob not only abused the journalist, but also manhandled and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not leave the place at once.

Here is the footage of the angry mob trying to attack the journalist. One can see how Burkha-clad women attacked the journalist despite the presence of police officials. The helpless police officials were a mute spectator during the entire incident.

The journalist was given death threats if she failed to leave the location then. The illegal cattle smugglers hid other cattle and the NGO managed to save only a few animals.

Reportedly, Hassan Babu and Rehamaan were allegedly operating four illegal slaughterhouses in the area and had taken hostage of around 100 cattle.

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered regarding this case at a local police station.