The Omkarnath Matha at Tarakeshwar in West Bengal has been facing threats of massive land encroachment from the real estate mafia in the state. Recently, the head of the maṭha was threatened by builders for protesting against the land encroachment.

According to the reports, Tridondi Swami Keshav Ramanuj Jiyur Maharaj ji, the head of Omkarnath Matha has lodged a written complaint at Tarakeshwar police station after he received threats from a builder recently after he questioned the encroachment of temple’s land.

Recently, land adjacent to Matha’s premises was purchased by a local promoter. The land which is located near Joy Krishna Bazar, Tarakeshwar, did not have an approach road. The builder began to create a road through the Matha premises by filling the marshy land belonging to Matha with a JCB, resulting in an argument between two sides. As Swami Maharaji protested against encroachment, he was threatened and abused.

Premises of Omkarnath Mutt at Tarakeshwar is encroached and Head of Mutt threatened by rowdy promoters.

The temerity behind such aggressive act stems out of administrative and political indifference and intolerance towards Hindu Temples.



Boundary wall of the matha has also been demolished in the past

In 2017, the boundary wall of the maṭha was also demolished during the construction of a multi-storied building. A court case in connection with the incident is currently in the court.

Reportedly, Swami Keshav Ramanuj Jiyur Maharaj ji, who is the head of the maṭha is also being mentally harassed by local goons. They have threatened him with dire consequences. He has also lodged a complaint at the local police station as he had no other option.

Following threats by the real estate mafia in the state, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) along with other Hindu organisations are trying to contact the maṭha authority to offer support.