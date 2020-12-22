Tuesday, December 22, 2020
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee spreads fake news regarding Christmas holiday even as she accuses BJP of ‘religious hatred’

It is shocking that a chief minister of a state will resort to spreading lies just days ahead of Christmas.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lies that BJP govt has cancelled Christmas holiday (image courtesy: timesofindia.indiatimes.com)
2

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no ‘national’ holiday for Christmas.

Banerjee wondered why Jesus Christ’s birthday is not a ‘national holiday’. “What harm have Christians done?” she asked as she accused the BJP of doing ‘religious hatred politics’. However, Banerjee ended up spreading fake news.

Christmas is a gazetted holiday in India.

Holiday calendar 2020

According to the national portal of India, 25th December, i.e. Christmas, is a gazetted holiday. A gazetted holiday is a mandatory holiday and must be observed by schools, colleges, government offices and banks.

It is shocking that a chief minister of a state will resort to spreading lies just days ahead of Christmas.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

