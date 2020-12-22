West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no ‘national’ holiday for Christmas.

Why Jesus Christ's birthday can't be a national holiday? Why BJP govt has withdrawn it? Everybody has sentiments. What harm have Christians done? Is there secularism in India? I am sorry to say, a typical religious hatred politics is going on: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/psY2NFHbX4 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Banerjee wondered why Jesus Christ’s birthday is not a ‘national holiday’. “What harm have Christians done?” she asked as she accused the BJP of doing ‘religious hatred politics’. However, Banerjee ended up spreading fake news.

Christmas is a gazetted holiday in India.

Holiday calendar 2020

According to the national portal of India, 25th December, i.e. Christmas, is a gazetted holiday. A gazetted holiday is a mandatory holiday and must be observed by schools, colleges, government offices and banks.

It is shocking that a chief minister of a state will resort to spreading lies just days ahead of Christmas.