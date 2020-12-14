Monday, December 14, 2020
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Owaisi may forge an alliance with Kamal Haasan’s MNM in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections: Report

The AIMIM has witnessed electoral success in Bihar elections and secured the Muslim-dominated seats of Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj, Baisi and Jokihat. The party also won 44 seats in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections recently.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM to tie up with Kamal Haasan's MNM for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls
Kamal Hassan (left), Asaduddin Owaisi (right), images via Indian Express and DNA
4

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi may ally with Kamal Hassan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), reported News 18.

As per reports, Asaduddin Owaisi is looking forward to the elections in Tamil Nadu, to be held in April or May next year, following the success of AIMIM in Bihar assembly elections. The party, which had secured 5 seats in Bihar polls, may contest on not less than 25 seats in Tamil Nadu polls. Owaisi is also likely to get Kamal Haasan on board, who failed to make a mark in the 2019 General Elections.

Reportedly, Owaisi will hold meetings in Hyderabad with AIMIM (Tamil Nadu) office bearers on Monday. He is likely to hold conferences in Chennai and Trichy in January to finalise the plans for the upcoming elections. Kamal Hassan also said on Monday that his party will contest in the upcoming State elections. He, however, stated, “I will announce later about the constituency from which I will be contesting.”

AIMIM and its growing influence

The AIMIM has witnessed electoral success in Bihar elections, and secured Muslim-dominated seats of Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj, Baisi and Jokihat. The party also won 44 seats in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

With the party’s growing influence on the Muslim community, AIMIM is hoping to do well in Madurai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Trichy, and Tirunelveli, all with a considerable Muslim vote bank. As per 2011 Census data, Muslims constitute 5.86% of the population in the State.

The Muslim vote had traditionally gone to both the DMK and AIADMK, even though there are several Mulsim-centric parties in the state including Indian National League, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, All India Muslim League, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath. However, Owaisi is hoping to make big gains in the State.

No alliance with AIADMK, yet to hear back from DMK

In November, AIMIM (Tamil Nadu ) President said that while a proposal for the alliance had been made to the DMK, the party is yet to hear back from it. AIMIM has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AIADMK, due to their existing coalition with the BJP. “Owaisi is planning to unite all Muslim parties and contest the elections. The AIMIM may have alliance with Makkal Needhi Maiam (Kamal’s party), Naam Tamilar and other smaller parties,” a source emphasised.

AIMIM will contest elections in West Bengal

Earlier, AIMIM chief had said that his party would contest elections in West Bengal. He said, “AIMIM’s victory in Bihar is an answer to those who think AIMIM should not contest elections in other states. “This election result is a message for everyone who thinks that AIMIM should not contest in elections. Are we NGOs that we will only hold seminars and present papers? We are a political party and we will contest in all elections,” Owaisi added.

Searched termsTamilnadu elections, Tamilnadu polls, AIMIM news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

