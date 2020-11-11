All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won five seats in Bihar elections. Party president Asaduddin Owaisi has said while talking to Aaj Tak that his party will contests elections in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2021. Using the phrase ‘Fas gai raziya gundon mein’, Owaisi tried to describe his situation. After winning five seats, he feels like he has stuck among goons as BJP calls him anti-national, and Mahagathbandhan is blaming his party for ‘cutting votes’.

‘Mahagathbandhan leaders ignored my offer to form an alliance,’ says Owaisi

Owaisi said AIMIM’s state President Akhtarul Iman met every party leader of the Mahagathbandhan alliance and requested them to join hands. He further added that he tried to join Mahagathbandhan and met the coalition leaders three times in the central hall of the Parliament, but they did not give heed to his request. He denied the allegations of cutting votes and said it is not his fault that his request was ignored.

The fight for Seemanchal will continue

He said his party’s fight for the rights of the people of Seemanchal will continue. The region comprises four districts Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnia. It accounts for 24 assembly seats. The region is considered to be one of the most backward regions in Bihar and has a sizable Muslim population.

Though RJD-Congress has a stronghold on the region, AIMIM managed to hurt the alliance by cutting their Muslim votes that benefitted NDA. AIMIM’s Akhtarul Iman in Amour, Muhammed Izhar Asfi in Kochadhamam, Shahnawaz Alam in Jokihat, Azhar Nayeemi in Bahadurgunj, and Syed Ruknuddin in Baisi have won the seats.

Political Analyst Ashutosh mocked by Owaisi

Political Analyst Ashutosh asked Owaisi if he is willing to join hands with NDA in Bihar. Owaisi said AIMIM had opposed CAA, UAPA amendment, and abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir. His party has opposed several decisions made by NDA in the centre. How can someone who calls himself a political analyst think that he will join hands with NDA or support NDA in any capacity, he asked Ashutosh.

AIMIM will contest elections in West Bengal

AIMIM chief said his party would contest elections in West Bengal. He said, “AIMIM’s victory in Bihar is an answer to those who think AIMIM should not contest elections in other states. “This election result is a message for everyone who thinks that AIMIM should not contest in elections. Are we NGOs that we will only hold seminars and present papers? We are a political party and we will contest in all elections,” Owaisi added.

AIMIM had challenged Mamata earlier

It is notable here that last year too, AIMIM had hinted that they are going to contest in West Bengal elections. “It is true that we are fewer in number, but do not dare touch us. We are atom bombs. Didi, we welcome your friendship and enmity as well. You have to decide whether you consider us friends or foes,” AIMIM national spokesperson and Bengal observer, Asim Waqar has stated last year.

The AIMIM had also organized a meeting at Dharmatala in Kolkata where the former MLA from Maharashtra Waris Pathan was also present. Consequently, in November, Mamata Banerjee had warned the citizenry about the radicalism of the Owaisis. She did not name them but it was quite obvious who her comments were directed at. “I am watching that there are some extremists among minorities,” she told her party workers in Coochbehar, “They have their base in Hyderabad. Don’t listen to them.”