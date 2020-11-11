Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Home News Reports After winning five seats and being accused of being a ‘vote-cutter’ for Congress, Owaisi's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After winning five seats and being accused of being a ‘vote-cutter’ for Congress, Owaisi’s next target is WB

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi says AIMIM will fight elections in Bengal next
Asaduddin Owaisi announced AIMIM will contest West Bengal assembly elections (Image: News 18)
3

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won five seats in Bihar elections. Party president Asaduddin Owaisi has said while talking to Aaj Tak that his party will contests elections in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2021. Using the phrase ‘Fas gai raziya gundon mein’, Owaisi tried to describe his situation. After winning five seats, he feels like he has stuck among goons as BJP calls him anti-national, and Mahagathbandhan is blaming his party for ‘cutting votes’.

‘Mahagathbandhan leaders ignored my offer to form an alliance,’ says Owaisi

Owaisi said AIMIM’s state President Akhtarul Iman met every party leader of the Mahagathbandhan alliance and requested them to join hands. He further added that he tried to join Mahagathbandhan and met the coalition leaders three times in the central hall of the Parliament, but they did not give heed to his request. He denied the allegations of cutting votes and said it is not his fault that his request was ignored.

The fight for Seemanchal will continue

He said his party’s fight for the rights of the people of Seemanchal will continue. The region comprises four districts Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnia. It accounts for 24 assembly seats. The region is considered to be one of the most backward regions in Bihar and has a sizable Muslim population.

Though RJD-Congress has a stronghold on the region, AIMIM managed to hurt the alliance by cutting their Muslim votes that benefitted NDA. AIMIM’s Akhtarul Iman in Amour, Muhammed Izhar Asfi in Kochadhamam, Shahnawaz Alam in Jokihat, Azhar Nayeemi in Bahadurgunj, and Syed Ruknuddin in Baisi have won the seats.

Political Analyst Ashutosh mocked by Owaisi

Political Analyst Ashutosh asked Owaisi if he is willing to join hands with NDA in Bihar. Owaisi said AIMIM had opposed CAA, UAPA amendment, and abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir. His party has opposed several decisions made by NDA in the centre. How can someone who calls himself a political analyst think that he will join hands with NDA or support NDA in any capacity, he asked Ashutosh.

AIMIM will contest elections in West Bengal

AIMIM chief said his party would contest elections in West Bengal. He said, “AIMIM’s victory in Bihar is an answer to those who think AIMIM should not contest elections in other states. “This election result is a message for everyone who thinks that AIMIM should not contest in elections. Are we NGOs that we will only hold seminars and present papers? We are a political party and we will contest in all elections,” Owaisi added.

AIMIM had challenged Mamata earlier

It is notable here that last year too, AIMIM had hinted that they are going to contest in West Bengal elections. “It is true that we are fewer in number, but do not dare touch us. We are atom bombs. Didi, we welcome your friendship and enmity as well. You have to decide whether you consider us friends or foes,” AIMIM national spokesperson and Bengal observer, Asim Waqar has stated last year.

The AIMIM had also organized a meeting at Dharmatala in Kolkata where the former MLA from Maharashtra Waris Pathan was also present. Consequently, in November, Mamata Banerjee had warned the citizenry about the radicalism of the Owaisis. She did not name them but it was quite obvious who her comments were directed at. “I am watching that there are some extremists among minorities,” she told her party workers in Coochbehar, “They have their base in Hyderabad. Don’t listen to them.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jet-setting Rahul Gandhi maintains record of escaping responsibilities and going on vacation right after losing elections

OpIndia Staff -
At the first sight of slight discomfort, Rahul Gandhi usually just packs off and goes off to undisclosed foreign locations.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more

SC Bar Association President writes letter ‘condemning’ ‘urgent hearing’ for Arnab Goswami: How it’s hypocritical and a product of Dave’s ideology

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Dushyant Dave, has written a letter to the Secretary-General SC strongly protesting hearing granted to Arnab Goswami

Meet Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, which was likely dumped by its own workers in Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The story of Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party is the most heartbreaking story in the Bihar elections.

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

Politics S. Sudhir Kumar -
While most people in the country were interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably MP by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana

Kishanganj and how BJP’s Hindu candidate in a 70% Muslim dominated area will give sleepless nights to Mamata Banerjee: 35 seats at stake

OpIndia Explains Editorial Desk -
The Kishanganj story at the Bihar Elections 2020 holds some lessons for Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Elections to come.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Sibal’s son admits in court that the high TRP of Republic TV is accurate, while Maha govt alleges ‘scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal's son Akhil Sibal, while arguing in Delhi HC against the Bollywood slandering, submitted that Republic TV and Times Now together represent over 70% of English visual media.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After winning five seats and being accused of being a ‘vote-cutter’ for Congress, Owaisi’s next target is WB

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM wins 5 seats in Seemanchal region, blames Mahagathbandhan for not forming alliance with his party.
Read more
News Reports

NDA wins Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish to become CM for the fourth successive term

OpIndia Staff -
With 125 seats, NDA gets majority in Bihar elections. Nitish to continue as CM in his fourth successive term.
Read more
News Reports

Jet-setting Rahul Gandhi maintains record of escaping responsibilities and going on vacation right after losing elections

OpIndia Staff -
At the first sight of slight discomfort, Rahul Gandhi usually just packs off and goes off to undisclosed foreign locations.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
Opinions

SC Bar Association President writes letter ‘condemning’ ‘urgent hearing’ for Arnab Goswami: How it’s hypocritical and a product of Dave’s ideology

OpIndia Staff -
President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Dushyant Dave, has written a letter to the Secretary-General SC strongly protesting hearing granted to Arnab Goswami
Read more
Politics

CM Yogi eyes 2022 state elections as BJP sweeps six out of seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi said that BJPs's performance in Uttar Pradesh assembly by-polls bode well for the state elections in 2022.
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Media

‘We are living in house arrest like conditions for the past 10 days’: OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda’s father seeks protection from HM Amit...

OpIndia Staff -
OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda has alleged that her organisation is being targeted for fearless coverage of govt corruption.
Read more
World

Pakistan: Christian mother and her son brutally lynched to death by an Islamist mob over blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan's incendiary statements rationalising violence over blasphemy seems to have emboldened Islamic fundamentalists in Pakistan.
Read more
Politics

Bihar elections: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM a vote cutter, calls it BJP’s ‘tact’

OpIndia Staff -
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury warned all "secular" parties to beware of Asaduddin Owaisi saying that his party AIMIM is a vote cutter.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
479,545FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com