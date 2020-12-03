Tamil superstar Rajinikanth today took to social media to announce that he will launch his own political party.

He said that he will make a formal announcement regarding the same on 31st December this year. The party will be launched in January 2021.

His fans have been waiting for him to take the plunge into politics since a long time now. They want him to lead the upcoming Tamil Nadu state elections. On Monday he met the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), the political avatar of his erstwhile fanclub. Earlier there have been rumours that he would be joining the BJP. There were also rumours that he will not join politics because of his health issues.

In 2017, Rajinikanth had announced that he would join politics and contest Assembly elections, whenever held. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in 2021.