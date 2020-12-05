West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday urged Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Contai Sisir Adhikari, who is the father of rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, to get rid of party leaders who are allegedly engaged in anti-party activities. In a virtual internal meeting held by Banerjee yesterday with the top party leadership, district unit chiefs, MPs and MLAs she reportedly gave a lot of importance to the Contai MP. This was contrary to the speculations that Adhikari would not attend the meeting considering his son’s equation with the party.

According to reports, a Minister who attended the meeting informed that the West Bengal CM entrusted Adhikari, who is party’s Vice-President, of eliminating the party leaders who were indulged in anti-party activities in East Midnapore. The Minister added that Banerjee asked Sisir Adhikari to work with TMC state president Subrata Bakshi and ensure that rebels are replaced with loyal party leaders in places like Nandigram, Haldia, Contai, Nandankumar and Ramnagar.

During the meeting, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “They (the BJP) are at it again, with their manipulative politics, misusing agencies to scare people. Those who cannot overcome their fears are free to leave. For ever such departure, we will bring up one lakh others…I need people with an upright backbone”. Banerjee who is known for her stiff demeanor reportedly got emotional during the meeting saying that some of the party leaders wanted to see her dead to get her position. This made Subrata Bakshi emotional who said that Banerjee needed to live a long, healthy life, for the sake of Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari resigned as Minister

Rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is considered a number two in the party, submitted his resignation on November 27 as the Transport Minister of West Bengal. Speculations are rife that Adhikari might soon join the BJP giving a major setback to TMC in West Bengal ahead of the State Assembly elections.