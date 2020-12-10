Manish Jagan Agrawal, digital media coordinator of the Samajwadi Party, is in trouble after making a disgusting tweet against women. Since then, he appears to have deleted the tweet. But Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, has taken cognizance of the tweet after being made aware of the issue by a concerned citizen.

In the concerned tweet, Agrawal tells an individual, “Please keep your sisters, wives and mothers safe, some ‘samajwadi’ might end up putting his hands inside their skirt or put his big, fat ‘tonti’ and do a plumbing job. Our ‘tontis’ have a good pressure flow which pushes water up till the liver, all your mothers, sisters and wives will be satisfied.”

The tweet by Samajwadi Party digital media coordinator

‘Tonti’ actually means faucets or water taps but the Digital Media Coordinator of Samajwadi Party obviously has used the word for the male genitalia. The tweet was made to Swatantra Singh, who tweets under the username @swatantra52. He was extremely angry and questioned leaders of the Samajwadi Party regarding how such a man could be appointed to a position of influence in the party.

Rekha Sharma, taking cognizance of the tweet, said that she will be writing to the Police and Twitter India.

There have been cases in the past where members of the Samajwadi Party have behaved inappropriately with women. The district chief of Samajwadi Party in Shahjahanpur district in UP, Tanveer Khan, was booked along with three others for a case of robbery and sexual assault on a Dalit Woman in Shahjahanpur Kotwali and attempting to change her religion.