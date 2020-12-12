Saturday, December 12, 2020
Home Economy and Finance Samsung to relocate mobile display plant from China, to invest Rs 4,825 crore in...
Economy and FinanceGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Samsung to relocate mobile display plant from China, to invest Rs 4,825 crore in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh: Details of the deal

Even as markets worldwide are reeling from the effects of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, over twenty foreign companies are eyeing to invest over Rs 9000 crores in Uttar Pradesh. It was also reported that industrialists and electronic makers from Korea were seeking to move investments out of China and invest in Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Samsung to invest in Uttar Pradesh/ Image Source: Livemint
6

Smartphone major Samsung is all set to relocate its mobile and IT display production unit from China to Uttar Pradesh and invest Rs 4,825 crore in the state.

According to the reports, the new production plant by Samsung will be the first high-technique project, which is being set up in India after relocating from China. The new project is likely to generate 1,500 direct employment and thousands of indirect jobs.

On Friday, the UP government’s cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved special incentives to Samsung Display Noida Private Limited for setting up a manufacturing unit of mobile and IT display products in Noida.

“The unit intends to invest Rs 4,825 crore. It could be made possible by the sustained efforts of the UP government to create an eco-system in NCR in sync with the intent of the Centre to make an export hub in view of the ever-increasing demand of mobile and other gadgets in the country and abroad,” the Uttar Pradesh spokesperson said.

Samsung will get exemptions, central govt incentives

Under the state government’s “Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017”, the South Korean telecommunication giant will get an exemption from stamp duty on the transfer of land. The state government will also make financial provision of Rs 250 crore for this project for the next five years, the official said.

Samsung will also receive a financial incentive to the tune of Rs 460 crore under the Centre’s Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS).

The project will provide Uttar Pradesh with a global identity of an export hub and will help the state receiving more foreign direct investment (FDI).

In 2018, Samsung had built the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The new facility had the capacity of shelling out 120 million mobile phones a year.

Uttar Pradesh turning out India’s manufacturing hub

Even as markets worldwide are reeling from the effects of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, over twenty foreign companies are eyeing to invest over Rs 9000 crores in Uttar Pradesh. According to a government spokesperson, 57 domestic and foreign companies have signed agreements for investments worth Rs 46,501 crores with the state government. 

Out of these companies, 28 foreign companies have signed contracts worth Rs 9357 crores with the Yogi government. 29 domestic companies have made agreements worth Rs 37,441 crore.

It was also reported that industrialists and electronic makers from Korea were seeking to move investments out of China and invest in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been putting in all efforts to attract these investors to the state, which would help in reviving the pandemic-hit economy. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held video-conferencing with over 100 American companies recently in a webinar after these companies expressed their interest in India.

UP government has also started reformulating its various policies to suit these investors who are contemplating opting out of China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Ever since Yogi Adityanath took the reigns of the state, the government has been pitching itself as an attractive investment destination in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
News Reports

Pranab Mukherjee’s last memoir, set to be released in 2021, slams Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ downfall: Details

OpIndia Staff -
With book releasing in 2021, 'The Presidential Years' gives us a glimpse of President Pranab Mukherjee at his best," the publication tweeted.
Read more

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

Media OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.

Justin Trudeau hates our jawan and our kisan: Here is why our elites still love him

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
With no provocation, Justin Trudeau waded into the matter, saying he wants to stand up for right to peaceful protest in India

Rahul Gandhi finally talks about how little Congress did for farmers, but to target PM Modi: Here is how his beautiful mind works

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi shared 2013 data, when UPA was in power, to attack BJP on disparities of farm income in various states

Recently Popular

Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

“Bengal, here we come”: Republic Media Network announces the launch of its Bengali news channel

OpIndia Staff -
Announcing launch of Bengali news channel, Republic TV said it is looking for reporters with experience in Bengali news channels
Read more
Crime

Nagpur: Mohsin Khan slits throat of alleged girlfriend’s grandmother and minor brother for objecting to their relationship

OpIndia Staff -
The heinous act was a fallout of the girl's family's objection to Mohsin Khan and their daughter's alleged friendship, said Nagpur police.
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more

Latest News

Economy and Finance

Samsung to relocate mobile display plant from China, to invest Rs 4,825 crore in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh: Details of the deal

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved special incentives to Samsung Display Noida Private Limited
Read more
News Reports

As farmer protest’s Shaheen Bagh model reaches Delhi-Jaipur highway, Amit Shah holds meeting amidst suspicions of potential violence

OpIndia Staff -
As farmers protest, premised on Shaheen Bagh model, gains momentum and reaches Delhi-Jaipur highway, Amit Shah had held a high-level meeting
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
Crime

Shoyab Khan, who befriended a minor girl under false identity then abducted and forced her into marriage, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The case is an addition to the already worsening situation of ‘Grooming Jihad‘ wherein Islamists specifically target non-Muslim women
Read more
News Reports

Pranab Mukherjee’s last memoir, set to be released in 2021, slams Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ downfall: Details

OpIndia Staff -
With book releasing in 2021, 'The Presidential Years' gives us a glimpse of President Pranab Mukherjee at his best," the publication tweeted.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood actress Arya Banerjee found dead in her apartment in Kolkata, body sent for post-mortem: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Arya Banerjee, daughter of late Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, had acted in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' and other films besides 'The Dirty Picture'
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
News Reports

ANI denies allegations of running disinformation campaign at EU, calls it an attempt by Pakistan & its proxies to hurt ANI’s credibility

OpIndia Staff -
Indian government also denied the allegations made by EU Disinfolab, saying it is Pakistan which is running disinformation, not India
Read more
News Reports

Subramanian Swamy likely to sue BBC journalist Stephen Sackur for accusing him of endorsing discrimination against Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
BBC journalist Stephen Sackur, in his interview with BJP leader Ram Madhav, attributed Subramanian Swamy saying that Muslims are not equal
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,630FollowersFollow
21,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com