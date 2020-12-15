The mother and sister of Umar Khalid have been detained by Delhi Police along with other students of Jamia Milia Islamia University, users on social media claimed on Tuesday. Sources have confirmed the same to OpIndia. They were detained from Batla House.

Apart from Islamist Ladeeda Farzana, ‘journalist’ Saahil Murli Menghani reported the same. The protesters had reportedly gathered to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Delhi Police crackdown against Jamia Milia University after a spate of Islamist violence. One year ago, policemen were forced to enter the University to flush out violent islamist rioters who had taken refuge inside the campus. The NHRC said that the actions of the Delhi Police were justified and they were justified in entering the campus.

Sources told OpIndia that around 15 individuals were detained by the Police. They had gathered to protest but the Police had dispersed the protesters. There was very security at Jamia, therefore, the protesters decided to mark the anniversary at Batla House. However, they were dispersed from the location.

Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots case where he is alleged to have conspired to unleash riots in the national capital. Numerous lives were lost in the Islamist violence unleashed in Delhi. He is currently in prison and has been charge sheeted. His prosecution is expected to begin soon.