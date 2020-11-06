In a big development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed investigation of Delhi riot conspirator Umar Khalid under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, reported India Today. As per the law, the permission of the Home Ministry must be sought before prosecuting an individual under the stringent provisions of the UAPA.

Umar Khalid remanded in judicial custody

Last month, Delhi’s Karkardooma court extended the judicial custody of Umar Khalid by 30 days. He will remain in judicial custody till 20 November. He is booked by the Special Cell of Delhi police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in relation to the North-east Delhi riots case and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

Delhi police arrested Umar Khalid on September 14 for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots. Khalid is one among 15 people who have been arrested for their role in instigating and carrying out riots in the Chand Bagh area of Delhi on February 24. The police had asked for a 30-day extension to the judicial custody, arguing that his continued remand was necessary to ensure the investigation could continue without interruption.

Umar Khalid’s alleged role in Delhi riots

In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it is alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of the US President Trump to India. Khalid had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.