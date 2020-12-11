Ayodhya will be the focus of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade on the 26th of January 2021. The theme ‘Ayodhya: Cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh’ has been approved and the presentation will display imagery relating to Shri Ram and the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi.

‘Ayodhya: Cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh’ will be the theme of the state’s tableau at Republic Day parade 2021. Presentations related to the themes depicting Lord Ram and Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be made in the tableau. The proposal of the tableau has been approved. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2020

The Yogi Adityanath Government in the state has made it clear that they will reshape the identity of Uttar Pradesh around Ayodha and Shri Ram. Recently, the Chief Minister had cleared a proposal to rename the Ayodhya Airport to Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Ayodhya. The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi had occurred earlier this year following the Supreme Court paving the way for the Temple on the 9th of November, 2019.

Some Republic Day Tableaus in recent times have attracted immense praise from the citizenry for focusing on the cultural heritage of the country. The 2018 Maharashtra Tableau was themed on the coronation of the legendary Hindu Monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Since the Maharashtra Tableau, the Ayodhya Tableau will perhaps attract the most attention and earn the highest amount of praise.