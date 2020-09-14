On Sunday, September 13, the body of a BJP worker Ganesh Roy was found hanging on a tree in Goghat in Hoogly district of West Bengal. On being questioned about this gruesome incident and on how BJP workers have continued to face the wrath of the ruling dispensation over the years, Firhad Hakim, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader and the mayor of Kolkata was seen mocking the brutal murders of the BJP workers in the state.

BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video clip where the Kolkata Mayor, speaking to the media in Bengali, says that the State BJP supporters are suffering from depression. “Problem is that those who do BJP suffer from depression”, said the Kolkata Mayor, furthering that the mental health of those who are calling out these political murders should be checked.

Recent murders of BJP workers in West Bengal

In Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal, the menace of political violence against Opposition, especially BJP leaders, workers, and supporters has continued unabated. Yesterday, after Ganesh Roy’s body was found hanging from a tree, his son had accused the TMC party goons for the brutal murder of his father.

Prior to this a BJP worker named Rabin Paul was lynched to death in the Pathar Ghata village in Kalna in West Bengal. He was reportedly beaten mercilessly by the TMC supporters and then taken to another place in the village where Paul was allegedly thrashed by the TMC Deputy Chief.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim not new to controversies

However, this is not the first time when the Mayor of Kolkata has been in the news for the wrong reasons. He had earlier called a Muslim-dominated area of Kolkata as “Mini-Pakistan.”

In order to pacify Muslim rioters, during the anti-CAA riots that had seen extensive vandalism, arson and damage to public properties, Hakim, referring to the rioters as ‘brothers’ claimed such acts by Muslims will ‘help BJP to come to power in Bengal’ and then the Muslims have to ‘keep their heads down’, like they allegedly do in UP.