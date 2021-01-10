After his long holiday to Italy to celebrate the new year, the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi is back in the limelight. The former Congress President announced his return to India quintessentially by goofing-up public rallies recently, which has now taken the internet by storm.

Rahul Gandhi is known for his faux passes, bloopers and goof-ups. Interestingly, ever since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, Rahul Gandhi’s blunders at the public rallies have only continued to rise.

Here are the major goof-ups of Rahul Gandhi:

Lok Sabha has 546 seats, according to Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who had visited the United States in 2017, had made it into headline after failing to recollect the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament and erred in saying that it had 546 seats.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Lok Sabha, made a major blunder by putting out false information about the total number of elected representatives when he addressed the students at the University of California in Berkeley. Speaking on ‘India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward’, Rahul Gandhi spoke about contemporary India and its way forward as the world’s largest democracy.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi, perhaps unaware of the fact regarding the number of seats in the Lower House, said the total seats were 546, instead of 545.

Amma Canteen or Indira canteen?

In 2017, Rahul Gandhi became the perfect target for trolls after he goofed up badly at the launch an Indira Canteen in Bengaluru. In a slip of the tongue, the Gandhi-scion referred to Karnataka’s affordable food initiative ‘Indira canteens’ as ‘Amma’ canteen, another subsidized food provider popular in Tamil Nadu leaving the internet in splits.

Rahul Gandhi’s 3-Idiots Chatur moment : ‘Bhrashtachar ya balatkaar’?

Rahul Gandhi had to face a massive embarrassment after he mixed up two Hindi words while addressing a women’s rally in Madhya Pradesh as he referred to the increasing number of violence against women in the BJP-ruled Indian state.

In the major goof-up, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi said ‘bhrashtachar’ (corruption) in place of ‘balatkaar’ (rape) at an election rally at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh (MP), India.

Rahul Gandhi hugs a wrong person

In 2016, Rahul Gandhi had yet again embarrassed his party after he hugged a wrong person during a photo-op at a hospital at Una in Gujarat.

During his trip to Una to meet young Dalit men allegedly thrashed by a group of villagers for skinning a dead cow, the 46-year-old Vice President of the Congress hugged a woman at a local hospital.

However, it turned out that the woman was not a relative of one of the victims. The 55-year-old hugged by Rahul Gandhi had a criminal record that includes cases of extortion and rioting.

Steve Jobs is from Microsoft: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the students at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi in 2016, committed another faux pas after he said that Apple Inc Steve Jobs was associated with Microsoft.

“One day you’re going to run this country, run the institutions, you will be the Steve Jobs in the Microsofts and the leaders…the Facebooks of this country,” said Gandhi-scion addressing the young students in the crow.

It was not clear whether it was a slip of tongue or intentional, but one thing that was certain was the fact that Steve Jobs never belonged to Microsoft.

“This morning I got up at night”

Rahul Gandhi’s another blooper came in 2013 while delivering a speech after being selected as the Congress’s vice president. Gandhi referring to how his mother had woken him up in the midnight 1 am to share her fears about being in a position of power, uttered those magical words saying, “This morning I got up at night”.

Rahul Gandhi’s blunder in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi’s weird theories about milk production in Gujarat in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections are among the most embarrassing bloopers of his political career.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat, the Gandhi-scion actually intended to praise the Gujarati women for their entrepreneurial spirit, however, ended up making lewd comments against the Gujarati women.

“If Gujarat is leading in the production of milk in the country then it’s because of the women of Gujarat,” said Rahul Gandhi in his speech without even realising that blunder he had committed.

Rahul finds it tough to pronounce the name of Bharat Ratna Sir M Vishweshwaraiah

One of the most bizarre public rallies of Rahul Gandhi occurred in Karnataka in the run-up to state elections in 2018. Rahul Gandhi, who was aggressively campaigning in the state to woo voters, humiliated the Kannadigas by failing to pronounce the stalwarts’ names who had made the state in the international fora.

Rahul speaking at an election rally in Karnataka struggled to pronounce M Visvesvaraya, a Bharat Ratna recipient. In another rally in the run-up to Karnataka elections, Rahul Gandhi had also struggled to read out a ‘vachana’ or couplet written by 12th-century statesman, philosopher, poet Basavanna.

Gujarat is bigger than UK, India is bigger than Europe and USA put together: Rahul Gandhi

While interacting with professionals in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi had suffered another brain fade moment after he claimed that Gujarat is bigger than the United Kingdom and India as a country is bigger than Europe and USA put together. Both these statements are incorrect. Even the USA alone is three times bigger than India in size.

Rahul Gandhi’s Tamil Nadu obsession gets lost in translation

Finally, the latest and the most recent goof-ups of the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu occurred on this week.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a political trip to Tamil Nadu ahead of the state assembly elections, yet again managed to make statements that were incomprehensible to any common man with a healthy and sound mind. Rahul Gandhi also ended up confusing his own translator, who just silently stood in awe watching Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a gathering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left everyone, including his own translator, confused with his speech as he attempted to attack the PM Modi-led Centre. Speaking at a roadshow in Coimbatore, Rahul Gandhi said, “If we say Tamil Nadu is India, then we have to say India is Tamil Nadu. It cannot be that we say that Tamil Nadu is India, but India is not Tamil Nadu”.

However, the translator got lost in the Rahul Gandhi’s word-jumbling act and bore a puzzled look as he helplessly looked at Rahul Gandhi to receive some clarification.