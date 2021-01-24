Sunday, January 24, 2021
‘No more Masjid in place of Mandir’: Bithoor BJP MLA intervenes to stop construction of disputed Mosque by police

The SO said that he was acting on the instructions of the higher authorities. Sanga said that he should tell his higher authorities that the MLA had arrived and was not permitting the construction.

OpIndia Staff
Abhijeet Singh Sanga, BJP MLA from the Bithoor constituency in Uttar Pradesh, intervened in a dispute on Saturday and stopped the construction of a mosque being carried out with assistance from the local police. On learning about the matter. Abhijeet Singh Sanga reached the spot with followers and directed that the construction be stopped.

Sanga said, “In Dharmanagri Bithoor, some people were trying to build a mosque on the site of a temple, the local police itself was constructing it. On receiving the information, the illegal construction was immediately stopped by the local people with me.”

The Police officer present was taken to task by the Bithoor MLA. He said that it was the responsibility of the SO to convene both sides of the dispute and attempt to seek a resolution and compromise regarding the same.

The SO said that he was acting on the instructions of the higher authorities. Sanga said that he should tell his higher authorities that the MLA had arrived and was not permitting the construction. Sanga said that an attempt was being made to vitiate the atmosphere.

Abhijeet Singh Sanga that not a single Muslim in Bithoor had registered any concern regarding the matter. He says that some Muslims had also met him and said that they would abide by any decision that is taken over the dispute site.

Hindus say that the site is actually the Samadhi of Shivpuri Baba. The SO can also be heard saying in one of the videos that a case has been registered against an individual for issuing threats.

There have been communal tensions involving the site recently. Nearly three weeks ago, the construction in Bithoor was painted in white and green after which the other group re-painted the construction in different colours. A case had been registered, as per a Jagran report on the 18th of January, against unidentified individuals for attempting to incite communal disharmony by establishing a new practice of offering Namaz at the site and having it painted.

