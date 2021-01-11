Monday, January 11, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

Meena Kandasamy, an anti-Brahmin activist who has been surrounded by controversies recently, has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.

OpIndia Staff
Meena Kandasamy, an anti-Brahmin activist who has been surrounded by controversies recently, has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread. She called the sacred thread a ‘rarefied undergarment’ in a tweet.

Meena Kandasamy said in a tweet, “Is this a real picture, isn’t the poonool (sacred thread) some sort of rarefied undergarment which you wear inside your clothes??” She was quote-tweeting another tweet where the person derogatorily refers to the sacred thread as a ‘string bra’.

The picture in question was shared by Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It was posted to the platform on the 22nd of August, 2020.

Meena Kandasamy went after Sachin Tendulkar for a photo he shared on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Image Source: Instagram

Meena Kandasamy was recently accused of faking her Dalit identity and engage in extortion to settle their divorce case. She also went on a rant against ‘Brahmin d*cks’. Dr Gunasekharan Dharmaraja, the former husband of Meena Kandasamy, said that the activist had filed fake harassment against him after he had filed a case on her father for attacking him. Dharmaraja said he had proofs, emails written by her that disclose the real reason of separation between them.

Following the allegations, a media organisation came forward in defense of the activist and claimed that she was being harassed by ‘trolls’. In its statement, it was also claimed that the allegations made by the former husband was, in fact, made by trolls, thus implying that Dharmaraja himself was a troll.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

