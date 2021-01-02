Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home Media Media org defends activist who ranted about 'Brahmin d*cks', brands her former husband a...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Media org defends activist who ranted about ‘Brahmin d*cks’, brands her former husband a ‘troll’ for accusing her of faking Dalit credentials

NWM conveniently ignores the fact that Kandasamy has not been accused by people on social media of faking her Dalit credentials. The allegations were labelled by her former husband.

OpIndia Staff
Meena Kandasamy
Image Source: YouTube
3

‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy has been in the news recently. The entire episode was sparked by a tweet of hers where she went on a rant against ‘Brahmin d*cks’. That hateful comment set in motion a chain of events that has culminated with the activist crying victim and her comrades jumping in to provide cover for her atrocious conduct.

The tweet that started it all

After her hateful comment generated a lot of outrage, a statement made by her husband started doing the rounds on social media as well. According to a letter shared by independent journalist Deepika Bharadwaj, Dr Gunasekharan Dharmaraja, the former husband of Meena Kandasamy said that the activist had filed fake harassment against him after he had filed a case on her father for attacking him. Dharmaraja said he had proofs, emails written by her that disclose the real reason of separation between them.

Dr Dharmaraja also claimed that Kandasamy had faked her ‘Dalit’ credentials. He said, as per official records, the mother of Kandasamy belonged to the forward community while her father was an OBC. Naturally, those already calling her out on her hateful tweet latched on to the allegations made by Kandasamy’s husband. And amidst all of this, a statement by an obscure organization hardly anyone has heard of before, but being peddled by ‘journalists’ in the mainstream media, has voiced its support for Meena Kandasamy.

The ‘nuanced statement‘ by the Network of Women in Media (NWM) “strongly condemned” the alleged targeting and harassment of the supposed writer. It says, “She has consistently raised her voice against fascist forces, religious intolerance, and caste violence in her home state of Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.” The ‘fascist forces’ spoken of here is probably anyone that disagrees with the ideology of Che Guevera or Pol Pot.

The ‘fascist forces’ spoken of here are probably ordinary voters and supporters of the BJP who exercised their constitutionally guaranteed right in a manner not approved by the far-left. Kandasamy spends a significant deal of time on Twitter ranting against ‘Sanghi fascists’. She also resorted to calling people criticizing her anti-Brahmin comment as ‘Sanghi fascists’.

Kandasamy calls her critics ‘Sanghi fascists’

The statement further said, “Meena defended the piece and her right to be featured in it, enumerating her literary accomplishments. In response, aside from relentless trolling, some sections have sought to sully her reputation and muddy the waters by resorting to an attack on her character. She has been accused of misleading people about her caste and appropriating the struggles of Dalits in the process.”

NWM conveniently ignores the fact that Kandasamy has not been accused by people on social media of faking her Dalit credentials. The allegations were levelled by her former husband. It is a remarkable sleight of hand indeed. Allegations made by her former husband has been reduced to ‘trolling’ and somehow, has been linked to politics.

The statement states further, “Men’s Rights Activists have accused her of filing a false dowry harassment case against her ex-husband, and of trying to ‘extort’ him in order to drop the case. They have also accused Meena of delaying the case for six years. A perusal of the case status from 2014 to the present shows that the details of the case have been distorted. Such allegations and character assassination are some of the oldest tricks deployed to silence the voices of women.”

Again, it is not men’s rights activists who have made the accusations. It’s her former husband who has alleged that. One wonders why the NWM is attributing accusations made by her former husband to people on social media; unless, of course, the objective here is to muddy the waters so that the claims made by her former husband does not gain traction and in the process, portray her critics in poor light. It is dishonest on purpose.

Another sleight of hand is observed when the NWM claims, “The most egregious of accusations against Meena are that as a feminist she could not have been in an abusive marriage, and if she was in such a marriage, she could not be a feminist.” It is another deliberate twisting of the matter at hand. In reality, her former husband claimed that Meena Kandasamy gave dowry for her marriage and therefore, she could not claim to be a feminist.

“I also proclaim before the public that I neither demand nor support dowry. The claims you have made in the FIR concerning dowry, amongst others, is false. Therefore, by claiming to have given a dowry, you are either against the feminist ideals that you claim to stand for, or you are committing perjury by providing false information to the police and to the court of law,” stated Dr Dharamaraja.

Thus, it appears that NWM is commenting on the accusations made by Kandasamy’s husband but instead of addressing him as such, they are trying to brand him a troll. It is quite disgusting indeed. In the end, the NWM said, “Meena’s ideas and arguments should be countered with ideas and arguments. To harass, troll and character assassinate a woman for speaking her mind is to seek to silence her and the inconvenient truths she may speak.”

The statement by NWM suggests that a far-left feminist women can do no wrong under no circumstances. Every critic of Kandasamy has been branded a ‘troll’, legitimate criticism has been equated to harassment and allegations my her former husband has been transformed into ‘character assassination’ by people on social media.

It is bizarre and atrocious that Kandasamy’s rant against ‘Brahmin d*cks’ has been brushed under the carpet. But it also reveals that the coterie operates like a cabal and will always defend one of their own, no matter what.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMeena kandasamy husband
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Media org defends activist who ranted about ‘Brahmin d*cks’, brands her former husband a ‘troll’ for accusing her of faking Dalit credentials

OpIndia Staff -
The entire episode was sparked by a tweet of hers where Meena Kandasamy went on a rant against 'Brahmin d*cks'.
Read more
Cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after mild cardiac arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning.
Read more

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore

SEBI imposes penalty worth crores on Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and two other entities for ‘manipulative trading’: Details

Law OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has asked Reliance to pay Rs 25 crore while imposing a penalty of Rs 15 crore on its Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Media org defends activist who ranted about ‘Brahmin d*cks’, brands her former husband a ‘troll’ for accusing her of faking Dalit credentials

OpIndia Staff -
The entire episode was sparked by a tweet of hers where Meena Kandasamy went on a rant against 'Brahmin d*cks'.
Read more
Cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after mild cardiac arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning.
Read more
Crime

Bizarre! Muslim woman invokes triple talaq law against husband who married a Hindu woman after converting to Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
The man had allegedly given triple talaq to his Muslim wife three years ago and had converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu.
Read more
World

‘Possible that people inside your home will respond to your crime’: Iran issues threats, says US President Donald Trump ‘not safe on Earth’

OpIndia Staff -
Tensions between the US and Iran flared up after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered sanctions against the Islamic country.
Read more
News Reports

Support for agro reforms grow as more than 850 experts, noted academicians says laws will open market for farmers

OpIndia Staff -
Expressing strong support for the farm reforms initiated by the Modi government, more than 850 academicians have written a letter
Read more
Crime

Dragged from scooty, molested, threatened with consequences if she does not convert to Islam and marry: Harrowing story of a Bareilly girl

OpIndia Staff -
The victim of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) from Bareilly cried, threatened to commit suicide if her persecutor is not punished
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police busts car-theft syndicate that sold cars in Naxal-hit areas, kingpin Waseem absconding, 2 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have busted a crime syndicate involved in the theft and sale of more than 500 high-end luxury cars from Delhi and NCR
Read more
News Reports

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb is not uncle of Muslims’: Shiv Sena in Saamana as rift within MVA widens over renaming Aurangabad to ‘Sambhaji Nagar’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has opposed the move by Shiv Sena to rename the Aurangabad city as ‘Sambhaji Nagar’
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai gets a T-Shirt gift from his daughter, Netizens explains how his daughter called out his shoddy ‘journalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who is often hailed as the 'Michelangelo of the Indian Journalism', shared an image of a gift by his daughter
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com