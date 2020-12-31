Thursday, December 31, 2020
‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

Dr Dharmaraja said that as per official records, the mother of Kandasamy belonged to the forward community while her father was an OBC.

Dr Gunasekaran Dharmaraja (L) Meena Kandasamy (R)
Days after making abusive rants against Hindus on Twitter to proclaim her to be the ‘best woman in the world’, troll masquerading as an ‘activist’ Meena Kandasamy is in dock after her estranged husband made some sensational claims against the far-left Twitter ‘activist’.

Several serious accusations have been made against the ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy by her former husband Dr Gunasekharan Dharmaraja. According to a letter shared by independent journalist Deepika Bharadwaj, Dr Gunasekharan Dharmaraja, the former husband of Meena Kandasamy said that the activist had filed fake harassment against him after he had filed a case on her father for attacking him. Dharmaraja said he had proofs, emails written by her that disclose the real reason of separation between them.

Dr Dharmaraja also made sensational disclosure stating that Kandasamy had faked her ‘Dalit’ credentials to not only to the world but also to his own husband. He said, however, as per official records, the mother of Kandasamy belonged to the forward community while her father was an OBC.

“How do you then pretend yourself or misrepresent/allow to be misrepresented as a member of the Scheduled Castes? Are these to ensure that you could use their historical injustice as a shield to cover your arm-chair activities?” Dr Gunasekharan Dharmaraja asked his former wife as he exposed her blatant lies.

The estranged husband said that Dr Ilavenil Kandasamy, the father of the Meena Kandasamy, had filed a case against him, through which she has played the victim-game and sought to earn certain social mileage.

Meena Kandasamy, her family harassed me for money, says husband

He also accused the so-called activist of trying to extort money from him. Dharmaraja also said that her parents had asked him to ask money from the Eelam Tamils, ever since he was the Member of Parliament of the Transnational Government of the Tamil Eelam.

Continuing to expose Meena Kandasamy, her former husband said, “Firstly, it was me who had filed a complaint against your father at Kodungaiyur Police Station on the ground that he attacked me. However, your family requested mine to withdraw the police complaint, and because of the family pressure, I withdrew the same. It was just after I withdrew that you had even filed this complaint. Why hasn’t this fact ever been revealed by you? Doesn’t this amount to selective highlighting and twisting of facts, as you accuse everybody else off?”

Former husband exposes Kandasamy’s fake feminist credentials

Exposing her fake credentials of being a ‘feminist’, Dharmaraja continued to ask how could she call herself a ‘feminist’ and a ‘fighter for women rights’ when she had herself filed FIR against me accepting that she had paid Dowry to him.

“How do you claim yourself as an activist for women’s rights when you yourself gave dowry for your marriage?” quipped Dr Dharmaraja aka Charles Antony as he added that she evaded the accusations when she was exposed of her intellectual hysteria.

“I also proclaim before the public that I neither demand nor support dowry. The claims you have made in the FIR concerning dowry, amongst others, is false. Therefore, by claiming to have given a dowry, you are either against the feminist ideals that you claim to stand for, or you are committing perjury by providing false information to the police and to the court of law,” he added.

The estranged husband also said that he was willing to release to the public the email conversations they had on the day of their separation after constantly accusing him of harassment and later portraying in her book, articles and social media as an abuser.

Pressuring me for money to settle divorce case: Dr Dharmaraja makes huge allegations against Meena Kandasamy

He also alleged that the controversial far-left Hinduphobic troll Meena Kandasamy was employing delaying tactics in a case filed against her for alleged domestic violence, cruelty and wife-beating in 2012 under sections 498A & 506(ii) of IPC. However, because of your non-cooperation in the case, the charge-sheet was filed only two years later, he said.

Further, Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.

In another shocking allegation, Dr Gunasekaran Dharmaraja also revealed that Kandasamy had also accused Respected Prof. MSS Pandian of molestation, who is a respected Dalit leader and a sitting Member of Parliament. The former husband, in his letter, has challenged the self-proclaimed feminist and Dalit rights champion Meena Kandasamy to withdraw the false case and engage in an open debate with him before the public and media.

“My family, my friends and I have been ardent supporters of progressive rights and have always stood against the dowry system and have been supporting women’s emancipation. I am ready to engage in this debate in order to highlight my innocence and expose the hypocrisy of all the accusations levelled against me,” he said concluding the letter.

He continued, “In case you feel defamed by any of the above statements, instead of resorting to social media like Twitter and using your usual tactics of evading them, you are requested to approach the Court of law. However, you are expected to at least attend those proceedings and have respect for the rule of law.”

