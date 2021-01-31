Delhi: State Congress unit wants Rahul Gandhi as Congress President, again

Delhi State Congress unit today passed a unanimous resolution to make senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi as the party President.

Rahul ji is only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers issue to ills of GST. He's shown his leadership ability. So we passed resolution to make him Congress president again: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary https://t.co/FjfBOEUMJn pic.twitter.com/c3tlSTee2B — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

Delhi Congress unit believes that because Rahul Gandhi’s ‘predictions’ are coming true, he has shown his leadership ability and hence they passed a resolution to make him party president again.

Rahul Gandhi quit after 2019 general elections debacle. Upon his resignation as party president, his mother Sonia Gandhi was made interim President. Prior to Rahul Gandhi, she had served as party president for two decades.

Soon after he had resigned as party chief, speculations were rife that he would come back as party president, mostly because of the party’s lack of leadership and political will to think beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family. However, other senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor have been quite vocal about expressing disdain over dynastic politics in the grand old party.

Various state units have also passed similar resolutions to make him the party president.

Amidst all this, there are rumours that Rahul Gandhi has again left the country for foreign vacation. Congress, however, has dismissed the reports.