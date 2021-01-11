GoAir on Saturday terminated services of its pilot Captain Mickey Malik over his offensive tweets. While the airline never clarified which of his tweets led to the action, media and propagandists claimed it was over his offensive tweet on the PM. In a tweet, he had referred to Indian PM as ‘idiot’.

Mickey Malik on PM

On 7th January 2021, Malik had referred to PM as an ‘idiot’. Some netizens raised the objection and tagged GoAir on Twitter. However, since soon after this tweet his services were terminated, it was assumed and widely propagated it was because of this particular tweet.

However, Captain Malik has a history of disturbing tweets.

Mickey Malik on rape and kissing scenes

“You can’t kiss in temple but rape inside temple. Must be prescribed in the Shastras,” he had tweeted after the Badaun rape and murder of a woman. The prime accused in the case was the mahant of the temple she had visited the previous night.

Offensive tweets by Capt Mickey Malik

Twitter user Jaidev Jamval, in a series of tweets, put out more of his disturbing tweets.

Mickey Malik on UP-Bihar population

Captain Malik referred to people of UP and Bihar as dirty, poor, backward and famished. He also said 90% of them are idiots and bringing down the entire country.

Mickey Malik on Lord Hanuman

On a tweet on Lord Hanuman’s statue in Karnataka, he had said how monkeys in Karnataka will now ‘remain busy’.

Mickey Malik on Lakshmi Puja

On Diwali, Captain Malik insinuated that Lakshmi Pujan on Diwali is ‘Hinduising’ or ‘whatever crap that means’ and is against the spirit of constitution.

Miki Malik on Gita

He also referred to the Indian epic of Mahabharat as ‘story of deceit and bullshit’.

Miki Malik rant

When a netizen had asked him to have some decorum on social media, he went on the offensive and asked him to dance naked on the banks of river Ganga like ‘Naga Sadhu’. He even called him a ‘fraud’ and a ‘Hindutva moron’.

Capt Malik on Maj Gen GD Bakshi

Captain Malik himself is an Indian Air Force veteran who has had an exemplary service. However, this is the kind of language he used for a fellow veteran of the Armed Forces.

GD Bakshi

He referred to Maj Gen (R) Dr GD Bakshi as a ‘dog’ who only ‘barks’ for ‘money’.

Mickey Malik on anti-forced religious conversion law

Downplaying the forced religious conversion, Captain Malik had quite an unsavoury thing to say.

Capt Mickey Malik’s threat

And casual threats on social media.

Capt Malik calling statements by Indian Army fake

He even called the statements of Chinar Corps of Indian Army ‘fake’.

Capt Malik on dividing India

Captain Malik even endorsed a division of India.

Hence, while Captain Malik’s services were terminated by GoAir over his offensive posts, it is highly unlikely it was due to calling PM Modi an ‘idiot’. He has since apologised for his offensive tweets and made his Twitter account private.