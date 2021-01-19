India Vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture after fighting a bitter series wins hearts

Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, before taking the trophy gifted Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon a signed t-shirt.

Rahane also let Natarajan hold the trophy which won the hearts of the fans.

In an exciting, nail-biting finish, India beat Australia at its own bastion after 32 years. India managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Rahane’s voice was drowned in the “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” chants that filled the stadium.

Further, as Pant hit the winning stroke, the stadium was filled with Vande Mataram song.

With this victory, India has reached the top spot of the ICC Test Championship ratings.