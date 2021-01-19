In a historic feat, a predominantly inexperienced Indian side defeated the Australian cricket team in its own bastion at the Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane.

With an aggressive batting masterclass from Rishabh pant and Washington Sundar, India chased down the mammoth target of 328 runs with 3 wickets remaining. The temperament of the last day was set by Shubman Gill with his crucial 91 runs. It was followed by the resilience and defensive gameplay of Cheteshwar Pujara. While skipper Rahane failed to make it big, a cameo by Washington Sundar and a stellar knock from Pant did the job for India.

India breaks Australia’s 32-year record

Australia remained unbeaten at the Gabba cricket ground since 1988, a record broken by the superlative performance of the Indian team. The last time Australia had lost a match at Brisbane was against West Indies when the latter managed to win the match with 9 wickets.

The heroics of the Indian team in Border Gavaskar Trophy

When the Indian cricket team began its tour of Australia in November last year, it would have never imagined that the team would eventually be marred with injuries. As India went into the fourth and final Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday, the team was devoid of star players.

With experienced bowlers such as Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and RS Ashwin still recovering from injuries, India desperately needed the 29-year-old yorker specialist T Natarajan to come to the team’s rescue. Be it the bowling masterclass of T Natarajan or an all-round batting performance from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar in the 1st innings, the inexperience Indian team came together brilliantly to dash Australian hopes in the final day of the series.

With this victory, India has reached the top spot of the ICC Test Championship ratings.