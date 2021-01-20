The Income Tax department is carrying out raids at 28 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore and other places connected to controversial Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran and his Christian missionary organisation ‘Jesus Calls’.

According to the reports, the Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday raided 28 premises associated with Dinakaran, including the ‘Jesus Calls’, an organisation run by Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran that preaches Christianity across Tamil Nadu.

The Karunya Institute of Technology and Science was raided too, as per reports.

The IT officials carried out searches at properties belonging to Dhinakaran at Chennai, Coimbatore and various other locations in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning. The Income Tax department also raided the Karunya Christian School, run by the Christian organisation.

The IT raids were conducted based on complaints of tax evasion and foreign funds irregularities against Dhinakaran and ‘Jesus Calls’.

Paul Dhinakaran, who is the son of the late televangelist DGS Dhinakaran, has a large follower base among Christians in Tamil Nadu and runs several organisations.