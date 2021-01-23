Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home Media 'Journalist' Uday Rana uses filthy language sitting next to a woman, then 'complains' about...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Journalist’ Uday Rana uses filthy language sitting next to a woman, then ‘complains’ about the woman not talking to him

Miffed by Uday Rana's twisted mindset, a social media user opined that it is because of people like him, that the MeToo campaign is necessitated.

OpIndia Staff
'Journalist' Uday Rana uses filthy language sitting next to a woman, then 'complains' about the woman not talking to him
Uday Rana
716

Uday Rana, profiling himself as a freelance ‘journalist’ and writer, previously worked for reputed media houses like Times Network and CNN-News18, took to Twitter to share his experience while he was on a flight from Delhi to Toronto last week.

In his now-deleted Tweet, Uday Rana lamented that a Gujarati lady sitting to his right on the flight did not speak a word with him or rather contribute to his discussions with a Sikh man on his left. He said that he was discussing the ongoing farmer’s protests and “our dear leader” (an obvious reference to PM Narendra Modi) with the Sikh man sitting to his left. Rana cheekily admits speaking in “colourful” Punjabi language, yet whines that the woman did not speak to him (when he said ‘colourful language’, the obvious reference is to the use of filthy, abusive language).

He wrote: “I had a flight from Delhi to Toronto last week. To my left was a Sikh from Ferozpur. To my right was a Gujarati woman ordering vegetarian meals. The Sikh and I were discussing farmers protest & our Dear Leader in, errr, “colourful” Punjabi. Gujju woman didn’t speak a word to me”. After being called out for his chutzpah, the ‘journalist’ quietly deleted his Tweet.

Screenshot of Uday Rana’s deleted Tweet

Soon after his Tweet, many social media users warned him, that most people are aware of what “colourful” language means. They slammed the ‘journalist’ for his pervert and misogynistic mindset.

For the uninitiated, the word “colourful” is often used euphemistically to refer to vulgar, rude, obscene, abusive and/or filthy language. Firstly, for any respectable man to be using filthy language to converse in public itself is shameful, and then to expect a woman to respond to his “colourful” dialect is even more sickening.

Miffed by Uday Rana’s twisted mindset, a social media user opined that it is because of people like him, that the MeToo campaign is necessitated. Sharing Uday Rana’s Tweet, the Twitter user wrote: “This is why #MeToo was needed. Public harassment, sexual innuendo and leering. Perverts galore, and we all know what “colourful” Punjabi is.”

Others too slammed tha ‘journalist’ for his “creepy mindset”.

Some called him a coward for, firstly deleting his Tweet after being called out, then blocking social media users who pointed out his mistake.

Uday Rana has now posted a thread of Tweet in his defence. After being rebuked for admitting using “colourful” dialect, Rana says that he was not swearing but just talking loudly on the flight.

He insinuates that the lady had a problem with him eating non-vegetarian food and goes on to call “Pure veg” casteism, without realising that he is opening another can of worms by putting out this Tweet. People slammed him for profiling others based on their race and region and called for action against the ‘journalist’.

The original tweet by Uday Rana and the explanation itself gives us a window of insight to the casteist, bigoted and hateful mind that such elements harbour. Those who hate the Prime Minister often harbour intense hatred for Gujaratis because according to their perception, it is them who first made the then CM of Gujarat successful enough as a politician to be elected as the Prime Minister. Further, his thread reeks of sexism since he was not only using abusive language, but assumed that the lady was being bigoted by not engaging with someone who was being blatantly uncouth and making a woman uncomfortable.

Further, his explanation itself also exposes his dangerous mindset. He says that he despises most of the population of the country since they voted for a leader he does not like. Further, he judges vegetarians because according to him, they physically distance themselves for non-vegetarians while they eat. However, branding it as casteism is purely evil and might we say, motivated Hindu-hate dressed up as activism. Vegetarians tend to physically distance themselves because most of them cannot really handle the smell of non-veg food, as is perfectly natural since they don’t consume meat. Branding that as casteism appears to be his motivated agenda to brand anyone who does not hail him for his arrogance and crass behaviour and demonise them so they get ostracised from the society.

It becomes evidence that a large swath of people, consumed by their hatred for the Prime Minister have lost basic civility where they take pride in being uncouth, arrogant, abusive and making a woman uncomfortable and then demonising her for not indulging them.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
News Reports

Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur: Hoax bomb threats ahead of Republic Day keep Uttar Pradesh police on tenterhooks

OpIndia Staff -
Fear and panic has the state of Uttar Pradesh in its grips after at least six hoax bomb threats were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, Allahabad and Kanpur
Read more

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him

Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted.

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
News Reports

Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur: Hoax bomb threats ahead of Republic Day keep Uttar Pradesh police on tenterhooks

OpIndia Staff -
Fear and panic has the state of Uttar Pradesh in its grips after at least six hoax bomb threats were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, Allahabad and Kanpur
Read more
Media

‘Journalist’ Uday Rana uses filthy language sitting next to a woman, then ‘complains’ about the woman not talking to him

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Uday Rana whines that a lady on the fight with him did not acknowledge his "colourful" conversations
Read more
News Reports

Even as ‘masked man’ Yogesh says he was tortured by farmers to lie about murder plot, Rakesh Tikait blames central govt

OpIndia Staff -
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbances during their tractor rally.
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting AIIMS staff, soon gets bail from High Court

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi Court had found AAP MLA Somnath Bharti guilty of manhandling security personnel at the AIIMS and sentenced him thereof
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ propagate scripted drama of ‘plot to murder farmers’ even as ‘masked man’ says he was tortured by farmer leaders to lie

OpIndia Staff -
A raft of liberals took to social media websites to spread the lies peddled by the masked man, now identified as Yogesh Singh
Read more
Fact-Check

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

India sees Yogi Adityanath as PM Modi’s successor, Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere: Survey

OpIndia Staff -
As per the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi
Read more
WTF News

Texas AG sues President Joe Biden over ‘unlawful and perilous’ freeze on the deportation of illegal immigrants: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is facing trouble as his administration is now being sued by Texas over its decision to freeze deportation of illegal immigrants.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters in Uttarakhand show complete disregard for lives of policemen, protesting Congress workers in MP force police to use water cannons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers were up for a rude shock while organising a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com