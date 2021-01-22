Friday, January 22, 2021
Maha Congress protests against Arnab Goswami over ‘ChatGate’, raises ‘Joote Maaro’ slogan while hitting his poster with shoes

The women's unit of the Maharashtra Congress raised slogans of "Desh ke gaddaron ko, Joote maaro saalon ko" while hitting posters of Arnab Goswami with shoes.

Mumbai Congress protests against Arnab Goswami
Image Credit: Mumbai Congress/Twitter
The Congress party has decided to make Arnab Goswami its enemy no. 1 even as it fails spectacularly to mount any serious challenge to the BJP’s electoral dominance. The party on Monday took to the streets of Mumbai in huge numbers to protest against the Republic Editor-in-Chief. They are accusing him of compromising India’s national security.

The protests were orchestrated over the Balakot discussions in the WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said, “Goswami knew about the Balakot airstrike three days in advance and the information was leaked to him by top BJP leaders. He is a ‘traitor’ and should be booked for sedition. BJP leaders are shielding him for their political interest by compromising national security. Goswami has used the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama attack for financial gain by boosting TRPs. If central agencies failed to take action against him, Mumbai Police should go ahead and book him for these serious violations.”

“It appears Goswami was in the know about the airstrike as part of Indian defence forces’ retaliation in response to the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019. Goswami appears to know about the airstrike three days in advance. Goswami, in one of his chats, has said that it was revealed to him by a big name in the Modi government. Thorough investigation and arrest of Goswami is a must as the issue relates to national security,” said state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

The women’s unit of the Maharashtra Congress raised slogans of “Desh ke gaddaron ko, Joote maaro saalon ko” while hitting posters of Arnab Goswami with shoes. Niraj Bhatia, National Executive of ‘With Congress’, hailed the spectacle saying ‘Naari Shakti Zindabad’.

The Youth Congress in Kolkata took out protests against Arnab Goswami on Thursday.

The NCP had protested in Mumbai on Thursday as well.

Maharashtra Ministers Minister Aslam Shaikk, Varsha Gaikwad, Congress leader Baba Siddiqui, Naseem Khan participated in the protests against Arnab Goswami on Friday. The protest started from Jamburee Maidan at Worli and will end at the Republic Editor’s office. Congress ministers, MLAs, MPs, corporators, district presidents and office bearers also attended the said protest.

The Arnab Goswami ‘ChatGate’ controversy

The leaked WhatsApp chat shows Arnab saying three days prior to the Balakot Airstrikes, “Bigger than a normal airstrike. And on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used.” However, what he had said was already public knowledge and consistent with the message conveyed by Prime Minister Modi while addressing the country.

Former Chief Minister of the state from the Congress party and an elected MLA from the ruling alliance, Prithviraj Chavan, has admitted that it was the Mumbai Police which leaked the private chats of the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV. Following the leaks, Pakistan had also jumped in to claim that the Pulwama terror attack was a “false flag” staged by the Indian Government.

