On January 23, a Naga Sadhu, identified as 60-year-old Sompal, was murdered in Sindhaura village of Diaoria Kala police station area, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, the police have registered a case against unknown people based on the complaint.

Somnath did not have any dispute with anyone

The Seer lived in a hut in the complex of a small temple located on the Nagori canal of a river in the village. The Seer had two dogs for his protection who stopped anyone unknown from going close to the temple. Sompal was 25-years-old when he became Naga Sadhu, left his family, and started living outside the village. However, his family members, who live in the same village, often visited him. The family members said that Somnath did not have any dispute with anyone.

Miscreants attacked the Seer on Friday night

As per the reports, some unknown miscreants attacked the Seer on Friday night. During the altercation, he suffered severe injuries on the head and died on the spot. Reports suggest that the dogs attacked the miscreants. One of the dogs was also found injured. On Saturday morning, when his niece visited to meet him, she found him dead and informed the family. The police visited the location of the incident and filed a case after investigating the crime scene, and sent the body for post-mortem.

Case against unknown registered

Jai Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Diaoria, said that they have registered a case against unknown people based on the family’s complaint and started an investigation. He claimed the accused would be arrested soon.