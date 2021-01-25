Monday, January 25, 2021
Home Fact-Check Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated...
Fact-CheckMediaMedia Fact-CheckPolitical Fact-CheckPolitics
Updated:

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

The President of India paid homage to the sacrifices of the legendary stalwart, however, it led to a ridiculous controversy. Prominent 'journalists' and politicians started claiming that the portrait was that of Bengali actress Prosenjit Chatterjee who had played the character in a movie.

OpIndia Staff
Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check
Netaji Bose (Left), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Right)
3

President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated a portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the great freedom fighter’s death birth anniversary on the 23rd of January. The President of India paid homage to the sacrifices of the legendary stalwart, however, it led to a ridiculous controversy. Prominent ‘journalists’ and politicians started claiming that the portrait was that of Bengali actress Prosenjit Chatterjee who had played the character in a movie.

Barkha Dutt, former NDTV ‘journalist’, said, “I wish this were a headline from the Onion. I had to look twice to make sure it had actually happened. How utterly embarrassing”.

Netaji Prosenjit Chatterjee
Source Twitter

One Adil Hossain appears to have played a prominent role in spreading the claim that the portrait inaugurated by President Kovind was, in fact, Prosenjit Chatterjee. He said, “President of India unveils the official portrait of, yes believe me, of actor Prasenjit Chatterjee (Bumbada) and not Netaji at the Rashtrapati bhavan. Bumbada acted as Netaji in Srijit Mukherjee directed film Gumnaami. Hail the casting”.

Netaji Prosenjit Chatterjee
Source: Twitter

Another user, @Joydas, popular in liberal circles, claimed the same thing. He urged people to focus on the portrait’s eyes.

Netaji prosenjit chatterjee
Source: Twitter

Mahua Moitra, the TMC MP who fancies herself as the desi version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was quick to jump into the situation as well.

Netaji prosenjit chatterjee
Source: Twitter

When all his comrades had jumped in, how could Sidharth Bhatia, the founder-editor of the far-left propaganda portal The Wire, be far behind?

Netaji Prosenjit Chatterjee
Source: Twitter

Rohini Singh, too, participated in the charade, as she often does. She did not forget to take a jib at Kangana Ranaut as well.

Netaji Prosenjit Chatterjee
Source: Twitter

Sagarika Ghose went to the extent of demanding that the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose be removed claiming that it was Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Netaji Prosenjit Chatterjee
Source: Twitter

Another propagandist, Swati Chaturvedi, was also part of the fracas.

Netaji Prosenjit Chatterjee
Source: Twitter

Was it really Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose?

Thus, we arrive at a pertinent question here. Was it really the portrait of Prosenjit Chatterjee as is being claimed or is it propaganda directed at hurting BJP’s electoral prospects ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections?

First and foremost, it is abundantly clear at the first glance itself that it could not be Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the character in a movie. The differences are so great that it compels one to ask if it was indeed an innocent mistake on the part of clowns or part of a political agenda.

The portrait of Netaji on the Left and Prosenjit Chatterjee on the right
The portrait of Netaji on the Left and Prosenjit Chatterjee on the right

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, had shared a photograph of the great leader in January 2020 which makes it abundantly clear that the portrait inaugurated by President Kovind is, in fact, that of Netaji himself.

Photograph of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose shared by his grand-nephew
Photograph of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose shared by his grand-nephew

Now it has come to light that it was the same photograph on which by a Bengali painter of repute and Padma Shri Awardee Paresh Maity based his portrait on. His signature is visible at the bottom right corner of the portrait.

The portrait is the work of a Bengali painter of repute and Padma Shri Awardee Paresh Maity and is definitely not Prosenjit Chatterjee
The portrait is the work of a Bengali painter of repute and Padma Shri Awardee Paresh Maity

Thus, the similarity between the photograph of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose shared by his grand-nephew and the work of Paresh Maity is more than evident when a comparison is made. Therefore, claims that it is actually Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait inaugurated by President Kovind can be summarily rejected.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNetaji Bose President Kovind
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As India becomes the focus of the world with Coronavirus vaccines, China unleashes propaganda war

OpIndia Staff -
China has launched a smear campaign to belittle the Indian-developed COVID-19 vaccines—Covaxin and Covishield
Read more
Political History of India

Impossible man: Why Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose cannot be appropriated by any party and what Indians can learn from him

Abhishek Banerjee -
Not just within the Indian political context, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will make almost anyone uncomfortable
Read more

Sikkim: India foils China’s attempt to infiltrate, inflicts injuries on PLA soldiers in close combat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Besides 20 PLA soldiers, four Indian soldiers also reportedly sustained injuries in the clash at Naku La in Sikkim

BJP goes offensive in Bengal ahead of polls, includes ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan in its campaign video

Politics OpIndia Staff -
By usuing 'Jai Shree Ram' BJP has officially blown the conch shells to announce battle against the dogmatic Mamata Banerjee

Uttar Pradesh: From Basant Panchami, students to get free coaching for competitive exams under Abhyudaya scheme

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under the CM Abhyudaya programme, students to get free coaching for competitive exams across the state

Donating for construction of Ram Mandir? Beware of these fraud UPI IDs

News Reports Guest Author -
Beware of fraudsters. UPI IDs which are similar to the real UPI ID for Ram Mandir donation have propped up.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
Crime

‘Groping a minor without skin contact is not sexual assault’: Read details of the justification used by the Bombay High Court to deliver the...

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay High Court in a recent verdict has ruled that groping without skin-to-skin contact is not sexual assault.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
Entertainment

The life and times of Vibhor Anand: A clown, fraud or simply deranged? The story of his descent into wild conspiracy theories

K Bhattacharjee -
Vibhor Anand has spread bizarre conspiracy theories about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and was arrested for it.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee once held a bogus PhD degree from a University that did not exist. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Back in 1984, Mamata Banerjee had claimed to have completed Phd from a University which did not exist.
Read more
News Reports

As India becomes the focus of the world with Coronavirus vaccines, China unleashes propaganda war

OpIndia Staff -
China has launched a smear campaign to belittle the Indian-developed COVID-19 vaccines—Covaxin and Covishield
Read more
Politics

Republic under siege: How Congress, career-protestors, opposition parties and Khalistanis are setting the stage for violence

K Bhattacharjee -
The Delhi Police has granted permission to farmer protesters for their tractor parade at the national capital on the 26th of January.
Read more
News Reports

“I am Ram Bhakt first”: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya donates 30-month salary for Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya handed over the amount to Champat Rai, secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on January 23
Read more
Political History of India

Impossible man: Why Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose cannot be appropriated by any party and what Indians can learn from him

Abhishek Banerjee -
Not just within the Indian political context, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will make almost anyone uncomfortable
Read more
News Reports

Sikkim: India foils China’s attempt to infiltrate, inflicts injuries on PLA soldiers in close combat

OpIndia Staff -
Besides 20 PLA soldiers, four Indian soldiers also reportedly sustained injuries in the clash at Naku La in Sikkim
Read more
Politics

BJP goes offensive in Bengal ahead of polls, includes ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan in its campaign video

OpIndia Staff -
By usuing 'Jai Shree Ram' BJP has officially blown the conch shells to announce battle against the dogmatic Mamata Banerjee
Read more
News Reports

Here are 4 steps that the Election Commission is taking ahead of West Bengal polls

OpIndia Staff -
Over one lakh paramilitary personnel to be deployed in West Bengal ahead of state elections.
Read more
Social Media

80-year-old woman’s priceless contribution for Ram Mandir construction wins hearts

OpIndia Staff -
The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had started its nation-wide funds collection campaign this month.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com