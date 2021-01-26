Around 200 artists of Republic Day parade were stranded since 12:00 PM near Red Fort. They were rescued by Delhi Police late evening, reports say.

Around 200 artists of Republic Day parade were stranded since around 12 noon near Red Fort due to the tractor rally have now been rescued by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/S1o1L87gNa — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

According to Vikas Bhaduria of ABP news, 250 artists/children who participated in the Republic Day parade got stuck at Red Fort. The so-called farmers protesting against the recently passed farm laws had blocked the exit point.

The children had to stay hidden near the Red Fort before police could rescue them. Delhi Police could only rescue them in late evening. The reports suggest that they were scared because of the hooligans outside and were crying.

सूत्र- 250 बच्चे जो 26 जनवरी की परेड में हिस्सा लेने आए थे, वे लाल क़िले में फँस गए, डरे सहमे बच्चे क़रीब तीन घंटे तक ठिठुरते हुए में छिपे रहे, रोते रहे, बिलखते रहे, आंदोलनकारियों के हुड़दंग को देख डर से काँपते रहे, थोड़ी देर पहले पुलिस ने उन्हें रेस्क्यू किया.#FarmersProstests — Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbha) January 26, 2021

Rajan Tiwari, Vice-President BJP Delhi, condemned the incident and said that he was shattered to learn about the children. He also thanked Delhi police for rescuing the children.

SHATTERED to hear about this. 250 young children got trapped at the #RedFort due to the violence taking place. Can’t even imagine the trauma they must be going through.

Grateful 🙏🏻 to @DelhiPolice for rescuing them. https://t.co/paQv1hx0Tw — Rajan Tewari (@Rajan_Tewari) January 26, 2021

There is limited information on the incident, and we will update this space as we more information pours in.