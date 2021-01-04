Rubina Memon, a life convict in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, gets parole to attend daughter’s wedding

On December 31, 2020, the Bombay High Court granted parole to Rubina Memon, a life convict in the 1993 Mumbai blasts to attend her daughter’s wedding on January 8, 2021. A vacation bench comprising Justice SS Shinde and Justice Abhay Ahuja granted the parole keeping the human rights of the daughter in mind. In its order, the Court said, “Considering the aforesaid circumstances and keeping in mind the human rights of the daughter, we are inclined to entertain the Petition.”

Memon approached Court after Yerawada Central Prison delayed the decision

Memon applied for the parole at the Yerawada Central Prison, but the authorities did not decide on the same. She then approached the High Court for the same. When the Court took a plea for hearing, the police informed the Court that the parole had been granted for two days. The police also said that before the release, payment of Police Bandobast needs to be made. The Court recorded the same and posted the case for further hearing on December 31, 2020.

The Court granted 7-day parole

On December 31, Rubina’s advocate Farhana requested the Court to grant at least 7-day parole to attend marriage functions of her daughter. The Court was informed that during the 13 years of imprisonment, Memon was never granted parole. After noting the conduct of Memon in prison, the Court granted her parole for seven days starting from January 6 to January 11. Memon has to deposit Rs. 1 lakh before the release with the police headquarters at Pune.

Who is Rubina Memon?

Rubina Memon is one of the convicts in the 1993 Mumbai Blast case. She is currently serving life imprisonment in the Yerawada Central Prison, Pune for her involvement in the blasts that claimed 257 lives and left over 700 injured. She is the sister-in-law of the prime accused Tiger Memon. Reports suggest that Tiger is currently hiding in Pakistan. Rubina was convicted for the offences under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in 2006.

In 2015, the High Court had rejected her plea for furlough leave stating that if she was released on parole people will come to meet her in large numbers and it will create law and order problem. The Court also mentioned how people had turned for the funeral of Yakub Memon who was executed by hanging on July 30, 2015, for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai Serial Blast case. The Court said, “If she is released on parole people will turn up to meet her in large numbers and there would be a law and order problem, particularly in view of the fact that during the funeral of Yakub Memon, a huge crowd had turned up.”