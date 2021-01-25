The Indian Army has foiled attempts by the soldiers of Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) to alter the status quo at the Naku La in North Sikkim last week. According to a report by India Today, the India Army pushed back the Chinese soldiers who tried to cross the border last week. This led to a fresh clash between the Indian forces and Chinese troops, resulting in injuries on both sides.

The media report has quoted sources as saying that around 20 Chinese soldiers were injured in the clash at Naku La in Sikkim. Four Indian soldiers also reportedly sustained injuries. Despite this and hostile weather conditions, India successfully managed to push the Chinese troop back and secure the Naku La in North Sikkim.

The attempt of the Chinese PLA’s intrusion comes even as the ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks lasting for over 16 hours were held at distant Moldo between representatives of India and China on Sunday.

This clash is said to be the first physical encounter between the two troops even since they clashed at the Galwan valley on June 15-16, last year that led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese casualties. The clashes had erupted after the Chinese PLA refused to adhere to the previously agreed modalities of disengagement.

The situation at the clash site in Sikkim is tense, but stable, sources told India Today on Monday.

As per a statement issued by the Indian Army, a minor face-off at Naku La took place on 20th January 2021, which was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.