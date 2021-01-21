On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut tweets chronology of his ‘murder’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday in a series of tweets alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and put up a chronology that led to his death.

I have said enough about this but still it isn’t enough. Chronology of Sushant murder.

1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him.

2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Ranaut alleged that Sushant fell out with Yash Raj Film’s Aditya Chopra as self-made Sushant refused to be bound by contracts. Following the same, Chopra promised to ‘destroy him’, she alleged. After this, Chopra and Karan Johar, who have been accused of propagating nepotism in Bollywood, decided to ‘take matters in their hands’, Kangana tweeted.

Decided to take the matter in his hands, after blockbuster Dhoni KJO promised SSR a franchise but instead dumped him. SSR said he was heartbroken about it.

3) Mafia PR started to circulate obnoxious maligning campaign against him calling him a rapist and drug addict. (Cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

She said that Karan Johar promised Sushant Singh Rajput a franchise but ‘dumped him’. Sushant was heartbroken about it. She then alleges that the ‘mafia PR’ started to circulate a malicious campaign around him calling him a ‘rapist’ and ‘drug addict’. Sushant Singh Rajput was accused of sexual harassment by his co-star Sanjana, which he denied.

Following his death, there were allegations that he was also a drug addict. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also under scanner by the Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Several actors came under the scanner over the allegations of drug abuse.

4) Just then Mahesh Bhatt entred his life and started to psyche him that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed, Bhatt saab if all depressed people go Babi way then your daughter Shaheen should also go that way she is official brand ambassador of depression. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Firing a salvo on filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana said that he entered his life and started to ‘psyche him’ that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed. Babi was a former lover of Bhatt, who was rumoured to have been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Kangana then said that if all depressed people go the Parveen Babi way, then his daughter Shaheen should also go that way as ‘she is official brand ambassador of depression’.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 at his Mumbai residence. Initial reports suggested he died of suicide. However, his family alleged foul play. A CBI inquiry is initiated to investigate his death. On January 21, the actor would have turned 35.