On his first birth anniversary after his sudden demise in June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister today announced Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics. The scholarship is worth USD 35,000 which equals to approximately Rs 25.5 lakh.

The fund provides graduate student support in the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley with preference for students studying Astrophysics. Along with being an actor, Rajput was National Physics Olympiad winner and had a passion for astronomy and astrophysics.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 in his apartment in which appeared to be death by suicide. However, later questions were raised and a CBI inquiry was initiated into his death.

Rajput would have turned 35 today.