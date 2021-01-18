Monday, January 18, 2021
Director of ‘Tandav’ issues ‘unconditional apology’ for hurting Hindu sentiments after UP Police registers an FIR: Details

"The cast and crew of 'Tandav' take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," added Ali Abbas Zafar.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Patrika
1

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the recently released controversial web series Tandav, has issued an “unconditional apology” after an FIR was registered against the same in Uttar Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments. Zafar said in a statement on Twitter that the makers of the web series were contacted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people,” Ali Abbas Zafar said.

Director of Tandav, Ali Abbas Zafar, apologizes for hurt religious sentiments
Director of Tandav apologizes for hurt religious sentiments

The director said, “The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.”

“The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” added Ali Abbas Zafar.

FIR registered against ‘Tandav’

The Hazratganj Police in Lucknow has filed an FIR against Ali Abbas Jafar and Gaurav Solanki, the makers of the web series Tandav, for allegedly using derogatory language against Hindu Gods that can lead to religious disharmony. The FIR was lodged by senior sub-inspector Amarnath Yadav.

Amazon Prime’s India head of original content, Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and others have been named in the FIR. Notably, the Information and Broadcasting ministry had summoned the makers over the alleged Hinduphobic content.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Information Consultant CMO UP, said in a tweet that serious cases had been registered against the entire team of Tandav, and they will be arrested soon. BJP leader Ram Kadam has also filed a complaint against the series.

Earlier, netizens had slammed the makers of the show for its Hinduphobic content.

