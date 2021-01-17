Sunday, January 17, 2021
Home News Reports Police to issue summons to makers of Tandav web series after BJP leader Ram...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Police to issue summons to makers of Tandav web series after BJP leader Ram Kadam lodges complaint against its Hinduphobic content

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has also shared his views on the controversy. He has appealed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to ban the TV series

OpIndia Staff
15

The web series Tandav, which was released on January 15 on Amazon Prime, is gaining criticism for Hinduphobic content. Viewers have alleged that it not only has castist content but also insults Lord Shiva and Lord Ram. Amid growing criticism of the Saif Ali Khan starer show, BJP’s Ram Kadam has filed a complaint against actor Zeeshan Ayyub and the web series demanding an apology for insulting Hindu Gods. He asked why films and web series are regularly indulging in spreading Hinduphobic content.

In his complaint, Kadam wrote, “I would like to inform you that in web series Tandav, Hindu Gods have been insulted. This has hurt feelings of the Hindus. Ali Abbas, director of web Series, is glorifying leftist ideology. Zeeshan has insulted Lord Shiva. Request you to file charges on OTT platform, director, producer, writer and actors and stop the streaming of series. Also, specific communities have been insulted in the series. So please take necessary action (Translated from Marathi).”

Complaint filed by Ram Kadam

Police issued summons to the makers

After receiving a complaint from Kadam, the police has issued summons to the makers of Tandav. A case has been filed under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 67A of IT ACT (sexually explicit act or conduct) and Atrocities act.

Kapil Mishra complaints to I&B minister

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has also shared his views on the controversy. He has appealed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to ban the TV series. Mishra has released a video in which he alleged that the web series is a conspiracy to stir violence in the country. He further alleged that Dalits were insulted in the series.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey sent legal notices to Ali Abbas Zafar and Amazon Prime Video for the Hinduphobic content.

Controversy over the web series

Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series Tandav has some names that have a history of propagating against Hindus and often stand with anti-India forces. One such name is Zeeshan Ayyub, who portrays Lord Shiva in a very derogatory manner in the first few minutes of the series. The complete series is full of Hinduphobic content that can only be deemed as a propaganda-driven series. The big star cast includes Saif Ali Khan as well, who was recently criticized when he claimed that the upcoming movie on Epic Ramayana would justify Devi Sita’s kidnapping.

The controversy erupted from the first fifteen minutes of the series itself, in which Ayyub has portrayed Lord Shiva in a very derogatory way. The problematic content does not stop here. It continues to show the infamous ‘Azadi’ slogans on the pretext of JNU. In another scene when Sandhya Mridul asks her husband to sign the divorce papers, a jilted Dino says, “When a lower caste mandates a woman belonging to a higher caste, he is exacting revenge for centuries of oppression through just that one woman.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fake TRP Scam: Wife of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta files complaint with NHRC over torture of her husband in jail

OpIndia Staff -
The wife of the former BARC CEO also alleged that someone was paid to beat her husband in jail to falsely implicate Republic TV in TRP case
Read more
News Reports

Troubles mount for ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui as UP police seeks his custody

OpIndia Staff -
The production warrant has been submitted on January 7 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and the Indore Central Jail, where Munawar Faruqi is serving his judicial custody.
Read more

Fresh legal trouble for Kangana Ranaut, Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda author accuses her of copyright violation

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda is based on life of Didda, queen of Kashmir.

Watch: Akshay Kumar announces donation towards construction of Ram Mandir through a heartwarming video message

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced that he will make a contribution towards the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Aurangabad vs Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena continues to lock horns with alliance partner Congress

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking a dig at its own alliance partner Congress, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece "Saamana" said that the renaming of Aurangabad might affect the vote bank of "secular parties" as the renaming will upset the Muslim society.

The curious case of Steve Jarding: How the specialist in failure Harvard Professor failed Nidhi Razdan

Media OpIndia Staff -
Steve Jarding is in the advisory board of the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) along with Nidhi Razdan.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
News Reports

Condom over Shivling: Netizens slam actress Sayoni Ghosh for desecrating Hindu symbol, expose her dubious ‘account hacked’ claim

Dibakar Dutta -
Saayoni Ghosh claimed that her account was hacked and she didn't posted the image in 2015, but netizens proved she is lying
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

‘Not a single NPA in the three decades of its existence,’ Adani Group rubbishes Subramanian Swamy’s allegations

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had put out allegations on Twitter against Adani accusing him of non-payment of loans worth Rs 4.5 lakhs, which has allegedly turned into an NPA.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Police to issue summons to makers of Tandav web series after BJP leader Ram Kadam lodges complaint against its Hinduphobic content

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Ram Kadam filed a complaint against actor Zeeshan Ayyub and web series Tandav demanding apology for insulting Hindu Gods
Read more
Media

Congress admits Mumbai police leaked Arnab Goswami chats: Here are all the wild conspiracy theories they generated

K Bhattacharjee -
Prithviraj Chavan has admitted that it was the Mumbai Police which leaked the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh police arrest one Mohammed Taslim for sending porn videos to women on WhatsApp

OpIndia Staff -
Taslim would steal phone numbers of women from Facebook and Whatsapp groups and then forward porn videos to them.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
News Reports

‘Karnataka-occupied areas’ with majority Marathi speaking people will be incorporated into Maharashtra, claims Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi-speaking areas in Maharashtra will be true tribute to martyrs of boundary battle, the CM said
Read more
News Reports

Fake TRP Scam: Wife of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta files complaint with NHRC over torture of her husband in jail

OpIndia Staff -
The wife of the former BARC CEO also alleged that someone was paid to beat her husband in jail to falsely implicate Republic TV in TRP case
Read more
News Reports

Troubles mount for ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui as UP police seeks his custody

OpIndia Staff -
The production warrant has been submitted on January 7 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and the Indore Central Jail, where Munawar Faruqi is serving his judicial custody.
Read more
Entertainment

Fresh legal trouble for Kangana Ranaut, Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda author accuses her of copyright violation

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda is based on life of Didda, queen of Kashmir.
Read more
Entertainment

Watch: Akshay Kumar announces donation towards construction of Ram Mandir through a heartwarming video message

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced that he will make a contribution towards the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Aurangabad vs Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena continues to lock horns with alliance partner Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Taking a dig at its own alliance partner Congress, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece "Saamana" said that the renaming of Aurangabad might affect the vote bank of "secular parties" as the renaming will upset the Muslim society.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com