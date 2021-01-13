Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice announces 1.8 crore Rs for hoisting Khalistani flag on Republic Day at India Gate

The letter issued by SFJ also states that if the person hoisting the flag will be provided legal assistance to resettle as a refugee in the United Kingdom.

OpIndia Staff
SFJ announces reward for hoisting Khalistan flag
Sikhs For Justice calls for hositing Khalistani flag on India Gate on Republic Day, announced 2.5 lakh USD award (Image: Go Ibibo)
53

Terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has announced a reward of USD 2.5 lakh for any Sikh organization or Sikh Youth who would hoist the Khalistani flag on India Gate on the Republic Day. In a letter issued by SFJ, Pannu “gave a call to the Punjab farmers protesting on Singh border to raise Khalistani flag at India Gate on January 26 and receive a reward of USD 2.5 lakh.”

Pannu often releases provocative videos on his YouTube channel to provoke Sikhs in Punjab against India.

Letter issued by SFJ announcing 2.5 lakh USD for Sikh organization or individual for hoisting Khalistani flag on India Gate

The venomous video of SFJ

On January 11, SFJ released an incriminating video on its YouTube channel to provoke Sikh individuals living in India especially those who agree with the Khalistani movement. Pannu in the video asked the Sikh Youth to hoist Khalistani flag on India Gate and remove Indian flag India Gate as well as from every corner in Delhi. He said, “On January 26, Sikhs should roam in Delhi on their tractors and remove every tricolour. The Indian flag is the symbol of suppression that Sikhs have faced in India. Every Indian flag must be removed and crushed.”

Screenshot from SFJ’s video

Pannu further added that whoever hoists Khalistani flag on India gate will be rewarded with USD 2.5 lakh. If the Indian government arrests the person under Indian Law, his organization says it will help the person(s) move out of India and settle down in the UK. He said that Sikhs have taken over Delhi as the Indian government has enacted three black laws.

Pannu further added that Sikhs have to come out for the armed revolution if the Indian government does not allow peaceful protest.

Center to file affidavit in Supreme Court about Khalistanis in farmers protests

On January 12, the central government had told the Supreme Court that they have credible input from the Intelligence Bureau that there is the presence of Khalistani supporters in the farmers’ protest. Attorney General of India (AG) KK Venugopal had raised the issue in the Supreme Court during the hearing on petitions regarding Agriculture laws.

CJI had asked the government to formally submit the documents supporting their claim. The centre replied that the government would compile the information from the Union Home Ministry and submit an affidavit on Wednesday.

There is a petition filed by the Delhi police pending in Supreme Court to restrict the farmers from holding tractor rally in Delhi on January 26. In its petition, the police said that there would be a law and order problem if such rally is permitted. The letter issued by SFJ is believed to be a part of the affidavit that the centre is going to submit in the Supreme Court.

