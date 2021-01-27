Twitter on Wednesday said that it has suspended more than 550 accounts in connection with the violence during the tractor rally carried out by ‘farmers’ in the national capital on Republic Day.

The spokesperson representing the social media giant said that the organization has taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the platform from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate the company’s rules for trends.

Twitter had labelled tweets which were found to be in violation of its “synthetic and manipulated media policy”.

“Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules, and suspended more than 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation,” the spokesperson for Twitter told ANI.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules,” the Twitter spokesperson further added.

Violence broke out at the tractor rally carried out by protesters

The tractor rally carried out in Delhi on Republic Day devolved into chaos and disarray as protesters resorted to violence and vandalism. Thousands of farmers breached barricades and proceeded towards Delhi while clashing with security forces. Chaos was unleashed on the streets leading to the national capital as farmers flouted the designated route and marched towards the Red Fort.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. Visuals have emerged when the protestors were seen attacking policemen with swords and trying to run them over with tractors.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police revealed that over 300 Twitter accounts were created to sow confusion about the tractor rally proposed by protesting ‘farmers’ on Republic Day. The Police have, so far, detained 200 people in connection with the violence that swept Delhi in the wake of the tractor rally yesterday. A total of 22 FIRs have also been registered regarding the violence, in which over 300 policemen sustained injuries.