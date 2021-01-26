How 'farmers' created ruckus in Delhi under the garb of Tractor rally?

The anti-farm law agitation, which began in November last year, reached its zenith on the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day. When the protestors announced their plans to conduct a massive tractor rally and march to the National Capital to protest against the historic farm laws, aspersions were cast about the possibility of violence and destruction.

The worst fears came alive on Tuesday morning when ‘protestors’ from Punjab unleashed mayhem on the streets of Delhi. In a video shared by news agency ANI, two such protestors were seen laying siege on a police water cannon vehicle in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in the national Capital. The vehicle was gheraoed by protestors from all sides, who have been marching both on foot as well as tractor from the Singhu border. While others blocked the passage of the vehicle, the duo stood atop the vehicle in jubilation.

The Delhi police soon clamped down on the demonstrators, following the scuffle at the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. In order to restore the law and order situation, the cops resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob. A video shared by ANI showed a large mass of smoke rising to the sky after the police unleashed tear gas in the crowd.

‘Farmers’ pelt shells at cops at Ghazipur border

In a video posted by Navbharat Times, the so-called farmers were seen pelting shells at the cops after they used tear gas shells to pacify the situation. The incident took place at the Ghazipur border after protestors tried to breach security barricades and forcibly make their way to the National Capital.

‘Protestors’ attack Delhi police personnel with swords

In a shocking incident, an anti-farm law protestor was seen brandishing his sword and attempting to inflict severe injuries at police personnel. While the cops used sticks to defend themselves against the onslaught of violence, an aged ‘farmer’ pulled out his sword to attack a police official. Following the intervention of other protestors, the ‘farmer’ was forced to retreat.

In another video that has now come to light, a protestor was seen wielding his sword while riding a horse at the Singhu border. The ‘farmer’ on his horseback attempted to scare police personnel, standing beside a barricade, by wielding it in his direction. At the last minute, the protestor had a change of mind and he rode away without injuring the cop.

Farmer tractor rally: Anti-farm law protestors resort to vandalism

In a video uploaded by Sudarshan news, one so-called ‘farmer’ was seen vandalising a truck. The protestor, wielding a stick in his hand, destroyed the glasspane of a truck that was parked on the road as a mark of protest against the historic farm laws. “An attempt to disrupt the law and order situation in the National Capital. Rioters unleash havoc under the pretext of being farmers. They not only destroyed the vehicles of Delhi Police but also also targeting trucks belonging to poor drivers,” the tweet by Sudarshan News read.

In another video, protestors from Punjab were spotted vandalising a bus belonging to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at ITO, Delhi. Armed with sticks and rods, the ‘farmers’ also tried to physically overturn the bus to protest against the farm laws on the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day.

‘Farmers’ during tractor rally break barricades to intrude into Delhi

In visuals shared by ANI, protestors were seen trying to enter Delhi through the Karnal bypass. In a desperate attempt to reach the National Capital and take the government to ransom, the so-called farmers were seen attempting to break the police barricades with sticks and rods.

Earlier, protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab broke the police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders ahead of the tractor rally. As seen in visuals, the ‘protesting farmers’ not only broke barricades but also jumped over the barrier to enter Delhi.

It must be mentioned that the Delhi Police had earlier granted permission to the anti-farm law protesters to conduct a tractor parade at the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police informed that the rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points.

Threats of violence by Khalistani terror outfit SFJ

In a recent phone call to the control room of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) had warned of violence. As per reports, the phone call was made on behalf of designated terrorists and SJF Chief Gurparwant Singh Pannu. In a bid to intimidate the Centre to further its sinister agenda, the Khalistani terror outfit said that the government would be responsible for any outbreak of violence on Republic Day.

Besides the threat call, SFJ terror group has also asked anti-farm law protestors to display large portraits of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh, the assassin of PM Indira Gandhi. In a video provoking Sikhs to disrupt peace on Republic Day, Gurparwant Singh Pannu provoked farmers from Punjab to cut the electricity supply to Delhi on January 25 and 26. Pannu provoked the farmers to destroy the grids owned by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited, which provide electricity to the Delhi region.

On January 11, SFJ had released an incriminating videoon its YouTube channel to provoke Sikh individuals living in India. Pannu had asked the Sikh youth to hoist the Khalistani flag and ‘remove and crush’ the Indian flag India Gate as well as from every corner in Delhi.