The Uttar Pradesh police nabbed two persons named Shahbaz and Mohammad Wasik after they received a complaint from a journalist accusing the two of stalking and eve-teasing. On January 10, Charul Sharma, a news anchor with Sahara Samay new channel, had tagged Meerut police in a tweet complaining about the culprits. Sharma had also posted a picture of the culprits.

Dear @meerutpolice could you please find out these guys who were continuously stalking and Eve teasing me from hapur add till nai sarak. I couldn’t note there vehicle number as they didn’t had number plate.@ArvindDysp @adgzonemeerut@Uppolice @dgpup pic.twitter.com/VGqm5apcnB — Anchor Charul Sharma (@Charuls4) January 10, 2021

She also posted a short video in which the two culprits can be seen sitting on a two-wheeler without a number plate. She had tweeted that the two had been stalking and eve-teasing her on her way from Hapur Adda till Nai Sarak.

Video footage pic.twitter.com/M9IQbGsVAX — Anchor Charul Sharma (@Charuls4) January 10, 2021

Responding to her tweet, Meerut police tweeted that the matter had been brought to the notice of the concerned official.

उक्त प्रकरण में सम्बन्धित अधिकारी को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु अवगत करा दिया गया है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 10, 2021

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the UP police was able to trace and catch the culprits. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor of Uttar Pradesh government, took to Twitter to inform that the culprits have been caught by the police.

Tripathi informed that the culprits were nabbed by the police within hours of receiving complaint against them and that the necessary action was being taken against them.

UP police called the incident a perfect blend of vigilant citizen & digital Policing, which brought a happy ending. They said that after Charul Sharma had made video of the crime and informed police about the same through social media, instructions were given to Meerut Police for immediate action. Accordingly, the Police launched a manhunt leading to arrest of stalkers.

A perfect blend of a vigilant citizen & #digital Policing brings a happy end.@Charuls4 made video of her stalkers & tweeted it to @Uppolice from where instructions were given to @meerutpolice for immediate action.



The Police launched a manhunt leading to arrest of stalkers! pic.twitter.com/1rSDS4RQnZ — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 13, 2021

The journalist appreciated the Meerut police for the swift and prompt action.

The Swift & prompt action taken by @meerutpolice @uppolice @ArvindDysp @Ashutos41372522 @ManojDi18793479 and specially Ssp ajay sahni sir is commendable in the entire episode. Tracing culprits just by their faces was not a easy job. Thanks for kind support and selfless services. https://t.co/Nb1uBaJOOG — Anchor Charul Sharma (@Charuls4) January 13, 2021

She noted that catching the culprits with only their photos was not an easy job.