“UP Police is teaching them lessons”, Cops nab eve-teasers Shahbaz and Md Wasik after journalist posts their video on Twitter

UP police informed that the culprits were nabbed by the police within hours of receiving complaint against them and that the necessary action was being taken against them.

OpIndia Staff
UP police nabs eve teasers
Images via @Charuls4 and @shalabhmani (Twitter)
The Uttar Pradesh police nabbed two persons named Shahbaz and Mohammad Wasik after they received a complaint from a journalist accusing the two of stalking and eve-teasing. On January 10, Charul Sharma, a news anchor with Sahara Samay new channel, had tagged Meerut police in a tweet complaining about the culprits. Sharma had also posted a picture of the culprits.

She also posted a short video in which the two culprits can be seen sitting on a two-wheeler without a number plate. She had tweeted that the two had been stalking and eve-teasing her on her way from Hapur Adda till Nai Sarak.

Responding to her tweet, Meerut police tweeted that the matter had been brought to the notice of the concerned official.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the UP police was able to trace and catch the culprits. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor of Uttar Pradesh government, took to Twitter to inform that the culprits have been caught by the police.

\

Tripathi informed that the culprits were nabbed by the police within hours of receiving complaint against them and that the necessary action was being taken against them.

UP police called the incident a perfect blend of vigilant citizen & digital Policing, which brought a happy ending. They said that after Charul Sharma had made video of the crime and informed police about the same through social media, instructions were given to Meerut Police for immediate action. Accordingly, the Police launched a manhunt leading to arrest of stalkers.

The journalist appreciated the Meerut police for the swift and prompt action.

She noted that catching the culprits with only their photos was not an easy job.

