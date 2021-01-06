Thursday, January 7, 2021
USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

There are absolutely unbelievable scenes underway in the United States of America. As lawmakers count electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as President-Elect, supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Trump supporters have stormed Capitol Hill
There are absolutely unbelievable scenes underway in the United States of America. As lawmakers count electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as President-Elect, supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Capitol Hill is where the US Senate and House of Representatives are seated at.

Congressmen have had to be evacuated as supporters hold Capitol Hill at siege.

Trump supporters have also breached the US Senate Chamber and have taken over the gallery. Nothing even remotely close to this sort has been witnessed in recent memory.

Baked Alaska, an internet personality described to be of far-right orientation, is supposedly inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi according to some on social media. However, we can neither confirm nor deny this.

Guns have been drawn to prevent Trump supporters from breaching the House Chamber.

Visuals show Trump supporters running amok.

Some of the protesters are dressed in Viking clothing.

Trump supporters are reportedly attempting to occupy Capitol Hill.

There are also reports that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered from Capitol Hill.

There are also reports coming in that a woman has been shot by law enforcement officials but things are still unclear as of now. This is a developing situation and we are waiting for more information to surface.

