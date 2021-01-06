There are absolutely unbelievable scenes underway in the United States of America. As lawmakers count electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as President-Elect, supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Capitol Hill is where the US Senate and House of Representatives are seated at.

#BREAKING | Supporters of President Trump breach the US Capitol, as lawmakers count Electoral College votes certifying Biden's win#CapitolHill pic.twitter.com/i1OC0bsE3K — WION (@WIONews) January 6, 2021

Congressmen have had to be evacuated as supporters hold Capitol Hill at siege.

I am safe. We have been evacuated.



Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation. pic.twitter.com/WWDJst4V1B — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters have also breached the US Senate Chamber and have taken over the gallery. Nothing even remotely close to this sort has been witnessed in recent memory.

A mob of Trump supporters are seen having taken over the gallery in the U.S. Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/RsMu5XwtT1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

Baked Alaska, an internet personality described to be of far-right orientation, is supposedly inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi according to some on social media. However, we can neither confirm nor deny this.

BAKED ALASKA IS IN PELOSI'S OFFICE LMFAO pic.twitter.com/xf3Ciook6l — vini (@linguinitime) January 6, 2021

Guns have been drawn to prevent Trump supporters from breaching the House Chamber.

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

Visuals show Trump supporters running amok.

they are *in the chamber* pic.twitter.com/em5ks3K8TY — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2021

Some of the protesters are dressed in Viking clothing.

JUST IN – Protesters dressed in Viking clothing occupy the U.S. Capitol.pic.twitter.com/w4erVIM1Ty — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters are reportedly attempting to occupy Capitol Hill.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

There are also reports that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered from Capitol Hill.

IED FOUND ON GROUNDS OF US CAPITOL (NBC) — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) January 6, 2021

There are also reports coming in that a woman has been shot by law enforcement officials but things are still unclear as of now. This is a developing situation and we are waiting for more information to surface.