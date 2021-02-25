Thursday, February 25, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail...
EntertainmentLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail of Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit in Tandav case

The court also commented on what it called a "growing tendency" on the part of the Hindi film industry to subvert the image of the figures revered by Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
605

Coming as a big set back for the makers and actors of the web series Tandav, a single-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Aparna Purohit, over a UP Police FIR in Noida against the makers of the web series ‘Tandav’. Aparna Purohit is the head of Amazon India’s creative development team and also the in-charge of the platform’s original web series. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments by pushing anti-Hindu content and scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series.

Making strong observations while rejecting Purohit’s anticipatory bail plea, Justice Siddharth said in a 20-page order: “Such People Make The Revered Figures Of Religion Of Majority Community Source Of Earning Money”.

The judge furthered: “Whenever such crimes are committed by some citizens of the country, like the applicant and her co-accused persons, and it is made the subject matter of demonstration and public protest, the forces inimical to the interest of this country become active and they make it an issue and raise it before different national and international forums alleging that the Indian citizens have become intolerant and ‘India’ has become an unsafe place to live.”

The order further said, “even in the liberal democracies of the West, it becomes a topic of debate and the Indian diplomacy has to face tough time protecting the interest of the country and assuring the international community that the protests made against such acts are stray and genuine and it is not mark of any intolerance in the country as a whole.”

Giving the reference of stand-up ‘comedian’ Munnawar Faruqui who was arrested by the Indore police and sent to judicial custody for passing indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in the city, the judge observed that for such people the revered figures of the Hindus are used as a source of income.

“Western filmmakers have refrained from ridiculing Lord Jesus or the Prophet, but Hindi filmmakers have done this repeatedly and still doing this most unabashedly with Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Things are worsening as is evident from the fact that an obscure stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui, from Gujarat made comments on Hindu God and Goddesses in a New Year show at Indore and gained undue publicity on being arrested in a case”.

Observations made by the Allahabad HC single judge bench while rejecting Aparna Purohit’s bail plea

The judge raised concerns about how this disturbing trend of mocking Hindu deities had passed from films to the comedy shows.

Furthering that the applicant (Aparna Purohit) had not been vigilant and acted irresponsibly making her open to criminal proceedings.

The court also commented on what it called a “growing tendency” on the part of the Hindi film industry to subvert the image of the figures revered by Hindus. “If not curbed in time, it may have disastrous consequences for the Indian social, religious and communal order”, observed the court, worrying about the adverse effect it would have on the younger generations which is not much aware of the social and cultural heritage of this country. It gradually starts believing what is shown in the movies by people like the accused persons in the present movie in dispute”, said Justice Siddharth while rejecting Aparna Purohit’s bail application.

Observations made by the Allahabad HC single judge bench while rejecting Aparna Purohit’s bail plea

It is important to note that Purohit has protection from arrest in a second, separate case filed by the police in Lucknow, and a different judge in the Allahabad High Court extended that protection till March 9 three days ago.

SC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of ‘Tandav’ makers asks to apply in concerned courts in the states

Last month, the Supreme Court bench, comprising of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah had also refused to grant any interim protection to the makers and actors of Tandav against FIRs filed in six different states. While delivering its verdict, the apex court had then stated that the makers have no liberty to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. It had, however, permitted them to seek bail from concerned courts in the states where FIRs have been filed. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘His opinion less than objective and reliable, his conduct questionable’, says UK court about justice Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi extradition order

OpIndia Staff -
The UK Court rejected Justice Katju's argument that Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, and exposed his hypocrisy
News Reports

Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul Gandhi? What we know

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM owned Deshabhimani quoeted fishermen claiming Rahul Gandhi swimming in sea in Kerala was a drama staged by paying them

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.

Modi govt tightens noose on social media giants and ‘intermediaries’: What it means, the effects of the provisions and how it could tame the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The guidelines define the due diligence measures that the social media platforms will have to observe to operate in India

‘Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi’: UK court approves extradition to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi," said the UK judge while ordering his extradition

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Give my regards to your puppet master’, Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post when they asked him about his busy schedule

OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post had published a report claiming the busy schedule of Elon Musk is affecting his electric car company Tesla
Read more
Social Media

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers getting triggered over Narendra Modi stadium is amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act
Read more
News Reports

Naushad’s video of spitting on Tandoori Roti might be just the tip of the iceberg, several similar videos emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police is investigation to see if Naushad was an alone in spitting on Rotis he was making or there is a nexus indulged in such activities
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,137FansLike
520,183FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com