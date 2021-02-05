Friday, February 5, 2021
Home News Reports Greta Thunberg Files: How the 'Ask India Why' campaign used former SC Justice Katju...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Greta Thunberg Files: How the ‘Ask India Why’ campaign used former SC Justice Katju to peddle their agenda of ‘Sikh Sovereignty’

Through the 'toolkit', the role of the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) became evident which is the mothership of the 'Ask India Why' campaign. The founders of the PJF are both Khalistanis

K Bhattacharjee
Greta Thunberg Files: How the 'Ask India Why' campaign used former SC Justice Katju to peddle their agenda of 'Sikh Sovereignty'
459

Ask India Why, a campaign by Khalistanis, has been intrinsic to the global campaign against India over the ‘farmer protests’. Their involvement was revealed after climate activist Greta Thunberg inadvertently shared a ‘toolkit’ intended to attract further global attention to the protests that are currently underway.

Through the ‘toolkit’, the role of the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) became evident which is the mothership of the ‘Ask India Why’ campaign. The founders of the PJF are both Khalistanis. The ‘Ask India Why’ campaign produced meticulous propaganda material that was distributed far and wide to launch the campaign.

The toolkit revealed a ‘press activation plan’, a document titled ‘narrative’, another classified as ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ (FAQs) and a tweet bank as well. The media plan included ‘training’ spokespersons with the FAQ that was created. It was also emphasised that the designated spokesperson remain accessible to the media.

Ask India Why's press activation plan
Ask India Why’s press activation plan

With regards to an FAQ whether they fear violence against the protesters, the FAQ sheet says, “India has continued to use tear gas and water cannons against men, women and children protesting the new farm laws. The primary reason for this Global Day of Action is to ensure the safety of these protestors and support their movement.”

The meaning of the question “Why is India killing us” according to the FAQ is, “This is a legitimate question being asked by many communities across India. According to Human Rights watch, a report by the Delhi Minorities Commission in the summer of 2020 highlighting an independent investigation into attacks on Muslims by Hindu mobs in Delhi in February found that police were complicit in and even abetted violence against Muslims. The attacks came after weeks of peaceful protest against the Indian government’s discriminatory citizenship policies.”

Ask India Why FAQ sheet
Ask India Why FAQ sheet

Needless to say, the narrative around the Delhi Riots is extremely flawed by design and is geared towards spreading false narratives about India. In reality, the violence was a consequence of an Islamist conspiracy which was evident from the Islamist nature of the protests that preceded them.

The ‘weeks of peaceful protests’ that are mentioned were actually riddled with widespread rioting, the death of a baby at a protest site due to the negligence of the parents and a great destruction of life and property. One of the masterminds of the protests also openly called for North East India to be cut off from the rest of the country.

The ‘Ask India Why’ campaign also prepared a ‘narrative’ document, presumably to codify the narrative that the entire campaign was going to peddle.

The document states, “Amidst cries for change, and in the throes of a pandemic, the Government of India introduced a set of new laws it maintains will reform the system. These laws, developed without consultation with farmers, do not solve the farmers problems. Instead, they threaten to dismantle a way of life, a culture, make family-owned farms unviable, leave farmers with few options in a country with stagnating job creation, and increase the burden on an already vulnerable sector by placing them at the mercy of massive corporate interests.”

The Ask India Why narrative
The Ask India Why narrative

“These are the circumstances that gave rise to the largest protest in history. Today, farmers continue to peacefully protest and petition for the XXX day in a row, asking the government to make sustainable reforms that will protect their families’ futures and the farmers’ way of life. However, the protest action is being met with a massive disinformation campaign, led by state-sponsored media, and supported by disinformation campaigns, in India. The safety of these farmers who are in the street of Delhi with their families, is at stake,” it adds.

There is also a document that contains the preordained set of ‘key messages’. It reveals that disrupting the Republic Day celebrations was one of the foremost objectives of the campaign. It states, “The focus is to disrupt Republic Day celebrations to call attention to the farmers action, encouraging global citizens and the Indian diaspora to #askindiawhy.”

The Key Messages

Another key message is, “Farmers all around India are concerned big private players will dictate food prices, driving small operations further into debt.” Yet another states, “Farmers believe the agricultural reform laws introduced by the Indian government will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings.”

All of this is far from the truth and has very little to do with reality as is evidenced by the fact farmer unions themselves were calling for these reforms not too long ago, in fact, as recently as the moment when the bills were passed.

‘Ask India Why’ also has a list of ‘tweet templates’ that could be used by people across the world to participate in the global campaign against India.

Ask India Why tweet templates
Tweet templates

We visited the website of the campaign that was mentioned and there, we discovered more evidence of the Khalistani inclinations. The website speaks of ‘Sikh sovereignty’ and ‘self determination’ which is only a fancy way of speaking about Khalistan.

The website says, “Sikhs are a sovereign people, and since colonial occupation, have been resisting dispossession in their homeland. Sikh dissent and political activism is violently repressed in India and deemed terrorism. The state is eliminating democratic political space required to exercise the right to self-determination.”

The campaign speaks of 'Sikh Sovereignty'
The campaign speaks of ‘Sikh Sovereignty’

In addition, it also claims that the drug problems in Punjab are ‘state-induced’. The campaign does not stop there and relies on ’eminent individuals’ such as former Supreme Court Justice Markande Katju to peddle their delusions.

Katju may be a former Supreme Court justice but he is thoroughly discredited due to his conduct on social media which often crosses the boundaries of civility and is definitely monumentally creepy. He is someone that nobody takes seriously but the Khalistani campaign has.

Ask India Why relies on Markande Katju

Creepy Katju had tweeted, “A Jalianwala type massacre is inevitable.” The Jalianwala Bagh Massacre was an instance of brutal mass murder under the British era when colonial forces opened fire on Indian freedom fighters. Comparing that to the current situation is the height of delusion, given the restraint authorities have demonstrated while dealing with protesters despite injuries to hundreds of policemen.

Thus, all of this clearly points towards the fact that there is a sinister agenda underway in the garb of a global campaign for ‘human rights’. We have reported a step by step breakdown of how the entire global propaganda unfolded and how it was orchestrated.

It only demonstrates how necessary it was for influential figures to come out and say unequivocally that Indians need to stay together during these times and foreign interference was not appreciated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPoetic Justice Foundation
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Greta Thunberg Files: How the ‘Ask India Why’ campaign used former SC Justice Katju to peddle their agenda of ‘Sikh Sovereignty’

K Bhattacharjee -
Ask India Why, a campaign by Khalistanis, has been intrinsic to the global campaign against India over the 'farmer protests'.
Read more
Opinions

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Editorial Desk -
On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India.
Read more

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.

Rakesh Tikait makes another ‘promise’ ahead of ‘Chakka Jam’ and Delhi police doesn’t seem to believe him this time around

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the 26th January insurrection, Rakesh Tikait has made another 'promise' ahead of his call for Chakka Jam on the February 6th

It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why

World Shashank Bharadwaj -
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.

‘Kaun hai ye videshi kalakaar’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about Rihanna and other foreign celebrities support his ‘protest’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the farmer tractor rally that led to an insurrection on 26th January

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
News Reports

Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined deletes tweet supporting Farmers Protest, explains his reason why

OpIndia Staff -
Unkonfined said that he deleted the tweet supporting the farmer protests because he does not know enough about the matter
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

‘Dedicated my life towards Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, I need a successor’: How Yogi Adityanath became Mahant Avaidyanath’s disciple

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath had once declined an invitation by Mahant Avaidyanath to become his disciple before eventually agreeing.
Read more
World

An alliance of left-wing activists, business giants and ‘cabal of well funded people’ engaged in a ‘conspiracy’ to defeat Trump: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A Time Magazine report detailed the 'shadowy campaign' of left-wing activists and business giants that defeated Donald Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Those who called a 4-year-old ‘Ch*tiya’ and trolled a teenager for taking on Kanhaiya Kumar, defends Greta Thunberg citing her age

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker condemned the burning of effigy teen activist Greta Thunberg saying she is just 18 years old
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal BJP leader Arindam Bhattacharya receives death threats, party writes to EC to deploy CPF to ensure fair elections

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal BJP leader Bhattacharya said he will not get scared from these threats, adding that "I accept this challenge."
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg Files: How the ‘Ask India Why’ campaign used former SC Justice Katju to peddle their agenda of ‘Sikh Sovereignty’

K Bhattacharjee -
Ask India Why, a campaign by Khalistanis, has been intrinsic to the global campaign against India over the 'farmer protests'.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
News Reports

‘Farm bills repeal is the beginning of our struggle, Khalistan flag & farm bill flag part of the same movement’: PJF founder M Dhaliwal

OpIndia Staff -
M Dhaliwal requested the youth to not dismiss the idea of 'Khalistan' and instead learn about the movement and embrace it
Read more
Social Media

Did Congress supporters, Communists and Islamists carry a concerted campaign to target Sachin Tendulkar with the help of media? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Seven years ago Indians had trolled Sharaprova for not knowing Tendulkar, today they said sorry to her to troll Sachin Tendulkar
Read more
Opinions

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Editorial Desk -
On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India.
Read more
News Reports

Overground worker of JeM arrested after being deported from Qatar, worked for slain Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM OGW Munib Sofi used to buy arms and ammunitions from slain terrorist Waleed Bhai in Pakistan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com